NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS | 06/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535

CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the 69th Ordinary General Meeting, held on this date, approved the distribution of earnings according to the following information:

  1. payment on 06.28.2024, in the form of Interest on Equity - JCP, declared and approved at the 242nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 09.20.2023.

JCP

Payday

06.28.2024

Gross total amount

501,079,963.25

Amount per common share - ON

0.15901962

Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA

0.17492162

Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB

0.17492162

Amount per UNIT

0.85870610

Record date

09.29.2023

Ex-dividend date

10.02.2023

Taxation pursuant to Law 9,249/95 (1)

15.00%

  1. Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent.
  1. payment on 06.28.2024, of the complementary dividend to reach the minimum dividend to holders of class "A" preferred shares, declared and approved at the 69th Ordinary General Meeting of 04.22.2024.

DIVIDENDS

Payday

06.28.2024

Gross total amount

131,211,385.72

Amount per common share - ON

0.04154092

Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA

0.14592215

Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB

0.04569505

Record date

04.22.2023

Ex-dividend date

04.23.2023

PAYMENT FORM:

The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data. Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.

SHAREHOLDER SERVICE:

Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Itau

Shares and Custody Department

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, SP CEP: 04538-132

Phone: 0800 720 9285

E-mail:preatendimentoescritural@itau-unibanco.com.br

Depositary bank abroad: The Bank of New York Mellon101 Barclay Street, 22th Floor

New York - NY - 10286

Phone: (212) 815-7118

E-mail: cassandra.miranda@bnymellon.com

Curitiba, April 22, 2024

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email

acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772

