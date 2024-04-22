NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS | 06/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535

CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the 69th Ordinary General Meeting, held on this date, approved the distribution of earnings according to the following information:

payment on 06.28.2024, in the form of Interest on Equity - JCP, declared and approved at the 242 nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 09.20.2023.

JCP Payday 06.28.2024 Gross total amount 501,079,963.25 Amount per common share - ON 0.15901962 Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA 0.17492162 Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB 0.17492162 Amount per UNIT 0.85870610 Record date 09.29.2023 Ex-dividend date 10.02.2023 Taxation pursuant to Law 9,249/95 (1) 15.00%

Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent.

payment on 06.28.2024, of the complementary dividend to reach the minimum dividend to holders of class "A" preferred shares, declared and approved at the 69 th Ordinary General Meeting of 04.22.2024.

DIVIDENDS Payday 06.28.2024 Gross total amount 131,211,385.72 Amount per common share - ON 0.04154092 Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA 0.14592215 Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB 0.04569505 Record date 04.22.2023 Ex-dividend date 04.23.2023

PAYMENT FORM:

The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data. Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.

SHAREHOLDER SERVICE:

Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Itau

Shares and Custody Department