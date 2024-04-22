Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Shareholders 06/24 - Distribution of Interst on Equity
April 22, 2024 at 04:48 pm EDT
Share
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS | 06/24
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 -
State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535
CVM Registration 1431-1
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)
NYSE (ELP, ELPC)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the 69th Ordinary General Meeting, held on this date, approved the distribution of earnings according to the following information:
payment on 06.28.2024, in the form of Interest on Equity - JCP, declared and approved at the 242nd Extraordinary General Meeting of 09.20.2023.
JCP
Payday
06.28.2024
Gross total amount
501,079,963.25
Amount per common share - ON
0.15901962
Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA
0.17492162
Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB
0.17492162
Amount per UNIT
0.85870610
Record date
09.29.2023
Ex-dividend date
10.02.2023
Taxation pursuant to Law 9,249/95 (1)
15.00%
Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent.
payment on 06.28.2024, of the complementary dividend to reach the minimum dividend to holders of class "A" preferred shares, declared and approved at the 69th Ordinary General Meeting of 04.22.2024.
DIVIDENDS
Payday
06.28.2024
Gross total amount
131,211,385.72
Amount per common share - ON
0.04154092
Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA
0.14592215
Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB
0.04569505
Record date
04.22.2023
Ex-dividend date
04.23.2023
PAYMENT FORM:
The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data. Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.
Depositary bank abroad: The Bank of New York Mellon101 Barclay Street, 22th Floor
New York - NY - 10286
Phone: (212) 815-7118
E-mail: cassandra.miranda@bnymellon.com
Curitiba, April 22, 2024
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email
acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on
22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 April 2024 20:47:30 UTC.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL specializes in the, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity production, transmission and distribution (92.7%);
- gas distribution (4.9%);
- supply of telecommunication services (2.4%).
At the end of 2019, the group had 30 plants (17 hydroelectric, 12 wind farms and 1 thermoelectric plant) with a total installed capacity of 7,246.4 MW. Copel also operates 7,441 km of transmission lines.