NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS | 13/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 - State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535

CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Distribution of Interest on Equity

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the Board of Directors resolved at its 242nd Ordinary Meeting, held on this date, in compliance with the Dividend Policy, approved the distribution of interest on equity - IoE for the year 2023, in the amount of R$ 958,000,000.00, consisting of (i) R$ 913,840,073.51 based on the first half of 2023 results, adjusted in accordance with art. 202 of Brazilian Law 6,404/76 and (ii) R$ 44,159,926.49 from the balance of the profit retention reserve for uncapitalized previous fiscal years payments, to be paid in two installments, as follows:

IoE IoE Payment date 11.30.2023 Until 06.30.2024(²) Gross total amount 456,920,036.75 501,079,963.25 Amount per common share - ON 0.14500531 0.15901962 Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA 0.15950586 0.17492162 Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB 0.15950586 0.17492162 Amount per UNIT 0.78302875 0.85870610 Record date 09.29.2023 09.29.2023 Ex-dividend date 10.02.2023 10.02.2023 Taxation pursuant to Brazilian Law 9,249/95 (1) 15.00% 15.00%

(1) Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent through the contact information shown below.

The payment date will be defined at the Annual General Meeting, to be held in 2024, at which the Management Report, the Balance Sheet and other Financial Statements will be analyzed, as well as the Allocation of Results, referring to the year 2023.

PAYMENT FORM:

The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data. Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.