NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS | 13/23
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 - State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535
CVM Registration 1431-1
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)
NYSE (ELP)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)
Distribution of Interest on Equity
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the Board of Directors resolved at its 242nd Ordinary Meeting, held on this date, in compliance with the Dividend Policy, approved the distribution of interest on equity - IoE for the year 2023, in the amount of R$ 958,000,000.00, consisting of (i) R$ 913,840,073.51 based on the first half of 2023 results, adjusted in accordance with art. 202 of Brazilian Law 6,404/76 and (ii) R$ 44,159,926.49 from the balance of the profit retention reserve for uncapitalized previous fiscal years payments, to be paid in two installments, as follows:
IoE
IoE
Payment date
11.30.2023
Until 06.30.2024(²)
Gross total amount
456,920,036.75
501,079,963.25
Amount per common share - ON
0.14500531
0.15901962
Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA
0.15950586
0.17492162
Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB
0.15950586
0.17492162
Amount per UNIT
0.78302875
0.85870610
Record date
09.29.2023
09.29.2023
Ex-dividend date
10.02.2023
10.02.2023
Taxation pursuant to Brazilian Law 9,249/95 (1)
15.00%
15.00%
(1) Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent through the contact information shown below.
- The payment date will be defined at the Annual General Meeting, to be held in 2024, at which the Management Report, the Balance Sheet and other Financial Statements will be analyzed, as well as the Allocation of Results, referring to the year 2023.
PAYMENT FORM:
The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data. Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS | 13/23
SHAREHOLDER SERVICE:
Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Bradesco S.A
Shares and Custody Department
Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º floor, Vila Yara Osasco, SP, CEP: 06029900
Phone: 0800-7011616
E-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br
Depositary bank abroad: The Bank of New York Mellon101 Barclay Street, 22th Floor
New York - NY - 10286
Phone: (212) 815-7118
E-mail:cassandra.miranda@bnymellon.com
Curitiba, September 20, 2023
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email
acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 21:28:10 UTC.