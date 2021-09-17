Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends/Interest on Equity

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares listed on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and on LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby informs its shareholders that, at the 208th Extraordinary Meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors, in compliance with the Dividend Policy approved on January 20, 2021, resolved to approve the distribution of Interim Dividends and Interest on Equity - IoE for 2021 totaling one billion, four hundred and thirty-six million, six hundred and thirty-eight thousand, five hundred and fifty reais and ninety-one centavos (R$1,436,638,550.91), to be paid on November 30, 2021, of which (i) one billion, one hundred and ninety- seven million, two thousand, nine hundred and fifty-six reais and ninety-one centavos (R$1,197,002,956.91) in interim dividends; and (ii) two hundred and thirty-nine million, six hundred and thirty-five thousand, five hundred and ninety-four reais (R$239,635,594.00) in interest on equity ("IoE").

This payment to shareholders will be subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held by late April 2022, when the Company's Management Report, Balance Sheet and other Financial Statements for the 2021 fiscal year will be analyzed.

DIVIDENDS IoE Payment date................................................................. 11/30/2021 11/30/2021 Gross total amount R$1,197,002,956.91 R$239,635,594.00 Amount per common share R$0.41207756 R$0.08249641 Amount per class "A" preferred share R$0.45328533 R$0.09074606 Amount per class "B" preferred share R$0.45328533 R$0.09074606 Amount per UNIT R$2.22521888 R$0.44548065 Record date 09/30/2021 09/30/2021 Ex-dividend date 10/01/2021 10/01/2021 Taxation pursuant to Law 9,249/95 (¹) - 15.00%

Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent through the contact information shown below.

PAYMENT FORM:

The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data. Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.

SHAREHOLDER SERVICE:

Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Bradesco S.A

Shares and Custody Department

Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º Andar, Vila Yara Osasco, SP, CEP: 06029900

Phone: 0800-7011616

Email: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br