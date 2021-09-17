Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends/Interest on Equity

09/17/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to Shareholders

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares listed on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and on LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby informs its shareholders that, at the 208th Extraordinary Meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors, in compliance with the Dividend Policy approved on January 20, 2021, resolved to approve the distribution of Interim Dividends and Interest on Equity - IoE for 2021 totaling one billion, four hundred and thirty-six million, six hundred and thirty-eight thousand, five hundred and fifty reais and ninety-one centavos (R$1,436,638,550.91), to be paid on November 30, 2021, of which (i) one billion, one hundred and ninety- seven million, two thousand, nine hundred and fifty-six reais and ninety-one centavos (R$1,197,002,956.91) in interim dividends; and (ii) two hundred and thirty-nine million, six hundred and thirty-five thousand, five hundred and ninety-four reais (R$239,635,594.00) in interest on equity ("IoE").

This payment to shareholders will be subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held by late April 2022, when the Company's Management Report, Balance Sheet and other Financial Statements for the 2021 fiscal year will be analyzed.

DIVIDENDS

IoE

Payment date.................................................................

11/30/2021

11/30/2021

Gross total amount

R$1,197,002,956.91

R$239,635,594.00

Amount per common share

R$0.41207756

R$0.08249641

Amount per class "A" preferred share

R$0.45328533

R$0.09074606

Amount per class "B" preferred share

R$0.45328533

R$0.09074606

Amount per UNIT

R$2.22521888

R$0.44548065

Record date

09/30/2021

09/30/2021

Ex-dividend date

10/01/2021

10/01/2021

Taxation pursuant to Law 9,249/95 (¹)

-

15.00%

  1. Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent through the contact information shown below.

PAYMENT FORM:

The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data. Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.

SHAREHOLDER SERVICE:

Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Bradesco S.A

Shares and Custody Department

Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º Andar, Vila Yara Osasco, SP, CEP: 06029900

Phone: 0800-7011616

Email: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Notice to Shareholders

Depositary bank abroad: The Bank of New York Mellon101 Barclay Street, 22th Floor

New York - NY - 10286

Phone: (212) 815-7118

Email: cassandra.miranda@bnymellon.com

Curitiba, September 17, 2021

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email

acionistas@copel.comor call to 0800-412772

2

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
05:52pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : MF 14/21 - Copel Approves First Payment t..
PU
05:52pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 35/21 - Copel does not exercise preemp..
PU
05:52pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends/Intere..
PU
09/13COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Clarifications on inquiries from CVM / B3..
PU
09/10COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 34/21 - Clarifications on inquiries fr..
PU
09/10COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Events Calendar
PU
08/27COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 202nd Extraordinary General Meeting (Form..
PU
08/27COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 202nd EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CALL ..
PU
08/27COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Copel Distribuição wins Abradee Award for..
PU
08/19COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : New Incentive Dismissal Program (“P..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 639 M 3 903 M 3 903 M
Net income 2021 4 925 M 931 M 931 M
Net Debt 2021 6 245 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 17 849 M 3 362 M 3 376 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 755
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,87 BRL
Average target price 7,52 BRL
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-8.33%3 397
NEXTERA ENERGY8.88%164 788
ENEL S.P.A.-15.41%83 697
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.76%78 019
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.46%69 226
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.91%68 074