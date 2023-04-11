Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to the Market 04/23 - News published in the media

It should be noted that by art. 3 of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, it is incumbent upon the Investor Relations Officer to disclose and communicate to the CVM and, if applicable, to the stock exchange and organized

In view of the foregoing, we determine that you clarify whether the news is true, and, if so, explain the reasons why you under- stood that it was not a relevant fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.

We refer to the news published on 04.09.2023 in the Broadcast Column of the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, which con- tained the following statements:

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is hereby providing clarifications on the questioning of the news published on April 9, 2023 in the Broadcast column of the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, requested through Official Letter No. 107/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, sent on April 10, 2023 by D. Management for Monitoring Companies - 1 ("GEA- 1") of the Securities ("CVM"), which is transcribed below.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 04/23

In response to the request, the Company clarifies that, according to Material Fact 06/22, of November 21, 2022, it informed the market of the controlling shareholder's manifestation about "transforming COPEL into a company with dispersed capital and without a controlling shareholder (Corporation) , a transformation to be carried out involving public offering of secondary distribution of common shares and/or share deposit certificates (units) issued by the Company", as well as indicating that "the governance model under study provides that, once the Operation, the State of Paraná remains with a relevant participation of not less than 15% of the total share capital of Copel and 10% of the total number of votes conferred by the voting shares". Accordingly, the Legislative Assembly of Paraná approved, on November 24, 2022, Law 21,272 which authorizes the transformation of COPEL into a corporation through the partial sale of shares.

Additionally, according to Material Fact 07/22, of December 21, 2022, the Company communicated to the market the approval by its Board of Directors of carrying out a study to "(i) enable the full renewal of the Hydroelectric Plant Concessions ('UHEs' ) Governor Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto ('Foz do Areia'), Governor Ney Braga ('Secredo') and Governor José Richa ('Salto Caxias') for 30 years and (ii) evaluate alternatives for raising funds to pay respective grant bonuses ('Grant Bonus'), in order to optimize the Company's capital structure, including any public offering of primary distribution of shares and/or Units issued by it, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 160, of 13 July 2022".

In this regard, on January 31, 2023, as per Notice to the Market 01/23, of that date, the Board of Directors "approved (i) the contracting of specialized advisors who will work on the structuring of a possible public offering for the distribution of shares and/or share deposit certificates (Units) for the transformation of Copel into a Corporation; (ii) the continuation of studies to change the Company's corporate structure and full renewal of the main hydroelectric power plant concessions".

The advisors hired by the Company are working on structuring a possible secondary distribution public offering and, so far, there is no definition as to the securities subject to the offer (common shares, preferred shares and/or units), nor as to the eventual schedule for realization of the public offering.

Finally, the Company takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed about the progress of any matters that may be of interest to the market.

