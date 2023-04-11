Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
7.410 BRL   +3.35%
05:59pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Notice to the Market 04/23 - News published in the media
PU
04:09pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Late Afternoon
MT
02:22pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to the Market 04/23 - News published in the media

04/11/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 04/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)

41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

News published in the media

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is hereby providing clarifications on the questioning of the news published on April 9, 2023 in the Broadcast column of the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, requested through Official Letter No. 107/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, sent on April 10, 2023 by D. Management for Monitoring Companies - 1 ("GEA- 1") of the Securities ("CVM"), which is transcribed below.

______________________________________________________________

Official Letter No. 107/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2023.

To Mr.

Adriano Rudek de Moura Investor Relations Director

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA S.A.

Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, Mossunguê Curitiba - PR

CEP: 81200-240

Email: ri@copel.com

c/c: issuers@b3.com.br

Subject: Request for clarification on News

Mr. Director,

  1. We refer to the news published on 04.09.2023 in the Broadcast Column of the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, which con- tained the following statements:
    Copel's share offering should come out in October and could be the biggest of the year. Copel, the electricity company from Parná, should make the biggest share offering on the Stock Exchange this year, surpassing names like Assaí, which raised R$ 4 billion in March. Predicted to take place in October, the intention is to sell only common shares (ON, with voting rights), says the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior. The company has three types of shares on the market today - common (ON), preferred (PN) and Unit, a combination of the two. Preferred shares are those that concentrate the movement on the Stock Exchange. The government of Paraná owns 70% of the common shares and, by placing the shares on the market, it will help increase the liquidity of the shares.
    Operation will create 'ownerless' company'
    The objective is to make the company a 'corporation', with no defined control. In the model being discussed with the bank syndicate, which includes Bradesco BBI, the government gets out of control by reducing its share of the capital from 31% to something between 15% and 17%.
  2. In view of the foregoing, we determine that you clarify whether the news is true, and, if so, explain the reasons why you under- stood that it was not a relevant fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.
  3. It should be noted that by art. 3 of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, it is incumbent upon the Investor Relations Officer to disclose and communicate to the CVM and, if applicable, to the stock exchange and organized over-the-counter market entity in which the securities issued by the company are admitted to trading, any relevant act or fact occurred or related to its business, as well as ensuring its wide and immediate dissemination, simultaneously in all markets where such securities are admitted to trading.
  4. Such manifestation must occur through the Empresa.NET System, category: Notice to the Market, type: Clarifications on ques-
    tions from CVM/B3, subject: News Released in the Media, which must include the transcription of this official letter. Compli- ance with this request for manifestation through a Notice to the Market does not exempt the eventual investigation of respon- sibility for the timely non-disclosure of a Material Fact, under the terms of CVM Resolution 44/21.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 04/23

5. We warn that, by order of the Superintendence of Relations with Companies, in the exercise of its legal attributions and, based on item II, of art. 9, of Law No. 6,385/76, and CVM Resolution No. 47/21, it will be up to the determination of the application of a mandatory fine, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for non-compliance of the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by email, until 04.11.2023.

Yours sincerely,

______________________________________________________________

In response to the request, the Company clarifies that, according to Material Fact 06/22, of November 21, 2022, it informed the market of the controlling shareholder's manifestation about "transforming COPEL into a company with dispersed capital and without a controlling shareholder (Corporation) , a transformation to be carried out involving public offering of secondary distribution of common shares and/or share deposit certificates (units) issued by the Company", as well as indicating that "the governance model under study provides that, once the Operation, the State of Paraná remains with a relevant participation of not less than 15% of the total share capital of Copel and 10% of the total number of votes conferred by the voting shares". Accordingly, the Legislative Assembly of Paraná approved, on November 24, 2022, Law 21,272 which authorizes the transformation of COPEL into a corporation through the partial sale of shares.

Additionally, according to Material Fact 07/22, of December 21, 2022, the Company communicated to the market the approval by its Board of Directors of carrying out a study to "(i) enable the full renewal of the Hydroelectric Plant Concessions ('UHEs' ) Governor Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto ('Foz do Areia'), Governor Ney Braga ('Secredo') and Governor José Richa ('Salto Caxias') for 30 years and (ii) evaluate alternatives for raising funds to pay respective grant bonuses ('Grant Bonus'), in order to optimize the Company's capital structure, including any public offering of primary distribution of shares and/or Units issued by it, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 160, of 13 July 2022".

In this regard, on January 31, 2023, as per Notice to the Market 01/23, of that date, the Board of Directors "approved (i) the contracting of specialized advisors who will work on the structuring of a possible public offering for the distribution of shares and/or share deposit certificates (Units) for the transformation of Copel into a Corporation; (ii) the continuation of studies to change the Company's corporate structure and full renewal of the main hydroelectric power plant concessions".

The advisors hired by the Company are working on structuring a possible secondary distribution public offering and, so far, there is no definition as to the securities subject to the offer (common shares, preferred shares and/or units), nor as to the eventual schedule for realization of the public offering.

Finally, the Company takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed about the progress of any matters that may be of interest to the market.

Curitiba, April 11, 2023

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 21:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
05:59pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Notice to the Market 04/23 - News published in the ..
PU
04:09pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Late Afternoon
MT
02:22pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:39pSector Update: Financial
MT
11:37aItau Unibanco Holding Unit to Get 1.7 Billion Reais From Brazil's Parana State in Debt ..
MT
08:28aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Communication Received from the Controlling Shareho..
PU
08:18aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : MF 05/23 - Communication Received from the Controll..
PU
07:48aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Definition of the HPP Foz do Areia, Salto Caxias an..
PU
07:38aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : MF 04/23 - Definition of the HPP Foz do Areia, Salt..
PU
04/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : MANUAL FOR PARTICIPATION IN GENERAL MEETINGS - Form..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 21 572 M 4 308 M 4 308 M
Net income 2023 2 103 M 420 M 420 M
Net Debt 2023 9 777 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,31x
Yield 2023 7,36%
Capitalization 18 799 M 3 755 M 3 755 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,17 BRL
Average target price 9,12 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-9.36%3 701
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.18%158 694
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 317
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.26%78 445
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.16%76 394
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 452
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer