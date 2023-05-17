Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to the Market 09/23 - Realization of Public Hearing

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 09/23

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 - Company Registry (NIRE)

41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Realization of Public Hearing

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Government of the State of Paraná (the Company's controlling shareholder), through the State Companies Control Council - CCEE, decided to submit to the Public Hearing the process of transform Copel into a corporation with dispersed capital and no controlling shareholder (true corporation), with the objective of guaranteeing the publicity of all the relevant conditions of the process, as well as collecting suggestions and contributions for its improvement.

Public Hearing No. 01/2023:

Date and time: The session will start at 10:00 am on June 01, 2023.

Location and language: The Public Hearing will be held exclusively remotely/virtually and in Portuguese.

Participation is open to all interested parties and will have the objective of presenting the main aspects of the structure of the Public Offering of Shares operation within the scope of the transformation process of Copel into a true corporation, pursuant to State Law No. 21,272/2022-PR, of November 24, 2022.

The event schedule, participation procedure and other conditions are dealt with in the regulation of Public Hearing No. 01/2023, available in website https://www.casacivil.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Conselho-de-Controle-das- Empresas-Estaduais-CCEE.

Curitiba, May 17, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011