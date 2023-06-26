In view of the latest fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as shown below, we request that you be informed, by 06/26/2023, if there is any fact that you are aware of. that can justify them.

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has come to provide clarifications regarding the questioning of atypical oscillation involving securities issued by the Company , requested through Official Letter No. 858/2023- SLS, sent on 6.23.2023 by B3 ("Official Letter"), which is translated below.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 14/23

In response to the request, the Company informs that it is unaware of any relevant factor or information not yet disclosed to the market directly related to Copel or its activities that may have influenced the oscillation - treatedas atypical by the Official Letter - of its class "B" preferred shares ("PNB" or "CPLE6") on 6.23.2023.

It is worth noting that, in the week between June 16 and 23, 2023, Copel made some disclosures whose documents were all duly filed in the CVM Empresas System and are available on the Company's Investor Relations website: (i) NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 12/23 Clarifications on questions from CVM/B3 regarding the news published in the media; (ii) NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 13/23, on the tariff readjustment of Copel Distribuição.

Also, the Company, through its Investor Relations Officer, pursuant to the article 4 of CVM Resolution 44, of August 23, 2021 ("RCVM 44"), questioned its controlling shareholder, State of Paraná , on whether it would have knowledge of relevant information not disclosed to the market that could justify the atypical fluctuation in the quotation, number of trades and financial volume involving Copel's PNB shares. In response, the State of Paraná stated that it is unaware of the existence of material information not disclosed to the market.

Curitiba, June 26, 2023.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011