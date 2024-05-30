NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 18/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

CADE Approves the UEGA Sale Operation

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity with that published in Material Facts nº 05/22, 08/22 and 20/23 and Notices to the Market nº 21/23 and 25/23, that, on this date, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE, in the files of Concentration Act No. 08700.009236/2023-21, approved without restrictions the acquisition by Âmbar Energia S.A of all the shares of UEG Araucária ("UEGA" ).

According to the terms of applicable legislation, CADE's decision will become final after 15 days from the date of publication in the Official Federal Gazette.

The acquisition derives from the acceptance of the binding proposal received by the Company in the total amount ("Enterprise Value") of R$ 395.0 million, on the base date of September 30, 2023 ("Base Date"), being the "Equity Value " of R$358.0 million, considering a net debt of R$37.0 million on the same base date. Therefore, the transaction value equivalent to Copel's share in the asset (81.2%) is R$320.7 million.

The divestment of this asset comprises an important step towards the decarbonization process of the generation matrix and in line with the sustainable growth of the business.

Curitiba, May 29, 2024.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

