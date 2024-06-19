NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 20/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Average Effect of 0.0% on Copel's Tariff Adjustment Copel Distribuição

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the National Electric Energy Agency - ANEEL, in its 21st Ordinary Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of 2024, held on this date, approved the Annual Tariff Adjustment index of Copel Distribuição S.A., with an average effect of 0.00%.

Composition of the Tariff Adjustment

Item Adjustment Composition (%) Portion B Update 1.10% Portion A Update 0.97% Inclusion of Financial Components -4.45% Withdrawal of Financial Components from the Previous Tariff Process 2.39% Average Effect 0.00%

The update of Portion B, composed of operating costs, annuities, remuneration and depreciation, represented 1.10% in the composition of the average effect, reflecting the accumulated variation in the IPCA of 3.93% in the reference period, discounted from the X Factor of - 0.45%, in addition to the rebate relating to Other Revenues (OR), Surplus Reactives (ER) and Excess Demand (UD).

Portion A, which comprises the costs of charges, transport and energy, represented an increase of 0.97% in the composition of the tariff adjustment, mainly due to the increase in transmission costs of 2.18%, especially in the Basic Network, partially offset by the reduction in Sector Charges by 2.14%.

Still in the tariff process, the negative amount of approximately R$ 1.2 billion was considered in the Financial Component, referring to the effects of the PIS/COFINS credit related to the Federal Law No. 14,385/2022.

The new tariff composition comes into force from June 24, 2024.

Curitiba, June 18, 2024.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011