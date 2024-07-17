NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Adjustment of Annual Permitted Revenues for the 2024-2025 Cycle

COPEL ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica - Aneel established the Annual Permitted Revenues ("APRs") for electrical energy transmission assets for the 2024-2025 cycle, effective from from July 1st. 2024.

According to Technical Note 105/2024, the RAPs of Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. ("Copel GeT") and its participations now amount to R$ 1,594.8 million, an increase of approximately 2.1%, already considering the effects the reduction of the economic component of RBSE.

TL Extension (km)2 APR ¹ (R$ milhões) Assets 100% Copel GeT 2 3.705 1.062,2 Copel Participations 5.980 532,6 3 Total 9.685 1.594,8

Proportional to Copel's participation in the project. Values referring to the 2024-2025 cycle according to Technical Note 105/2024, without considering the adjustment portion (PA). Considers installations in commercial operation on June 30, 2024. Consolidated results. Equity Income results.

Curitiba, July 16, 2024.

Felipe Gutterres

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011