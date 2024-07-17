NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 22/24
Adjustment of Annual Permitted Revenues for the 2024-2025 Cycle
COPEL ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica - Aneel established the Annual Permitted Revenues ("APRs") for electrical energy transmission assets for the 2024-2025 cycle, effective from from July 1st. 2024.
According to Technical Note 105/2024, the RAPs of Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. ("Copel GeT") and its participations now amount to R$ 1,594.8 million, an increase of approximately 2.1%, already considering the effects the reduction of the economic component of RBSE.
TL Extension (km)2
APR ¹ (R$ milhões)
Assets 100% Copel GeT
2
3.705
1.062,2
Copel Participations
5.980
532,6
3
Total
9.685
1.594,8
- Proportional to Copel's participation in the project. Values referring to the 2024-2025 cycle according to Technical Note 105/2024, without considering the adjustment portion (PA). Considers installations in commercial operation on June 30, 2024.
- Consolidated results.
- Equity Income results.
Curitiba, July 16, 2024.
Felipe Gutterres
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
