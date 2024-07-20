NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 23/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 8.2% in 2Q24

COPEL ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in the second quarter of 2024 and the accumulated result for the first half of the year, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Grid Market

Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees and all the free customers in its concession area, had an increase of 8.2% in electricity consumption in the 2Q24 in relation to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to higher temperatures1. The billed grid market, which considers offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation - MMGD, increased 6.2% in the quarter2.

Number of Customers Consumed Energy (GWh) jun/24 jun/23 ∆% 1Q24 1Q23 ∆% 1H24 1H23 ∆% Residential 4,252,182 4,161,476 2.2 2,419 2,114 14.4 5,102 4,369 16.8 Industrial 68,966 69,454 (0.7) 3,227 3,143 2.7 6,251 6,092 2.6 Captive 67,486 68,260 (1.1) 451 499 (9.7) 885 973 (9.0) Free 1,480 1,194 24.0 2,777 2,644 5.0 5,366 5,118 4.8 Commercial 444,675 435,017 2.2 1,860 1,677 10.9 3,808 3,374 12.9 Captive 442,703 433,450 2.1 1,211 1,108 9.3 2,514 2,276 10.5 Free 1,972 1,567 25.8 648 569 14.0 1,295 1,098 17.9 Rural 319,352 326,887 (2.3) 700 624 12.3 1,440 1,304 10.5 Captive 319,264 326,833 (2.3) 647 584 10.8 1,337 1,224 9.3 Free 88 54 63.0 53 40 33.0 103 80 28.8 Others 56,041 54,472 2.9 648 626 3.5 1,296 1,243 4.3 Captive 56,017 54,460 2.9 631 625 1.1 1,274 1,239 2.8 Free 24 12 100.0 17 2 - 22 4 - Total Captive Market 5,137,652 5,044,479 1.8 5,359 4,930 8.7 11,112 10,081 10.2 Total Free Market 3,564 2,827 26.1 3,495 3,254 7.4 6,786 6,300 7.7 Supply to Concessionaries 7 7 - 259 238 8.8 499 460 8.5 Total Grid Market 5,141,223 5,047,313 1.9 9,113 8,423 8.2 18,396 16,841 9.2 Micro and Mini Distributed Generation (MMGD) 361,460 277,977 30.0 (612) (421) 45.1 (1,278) (852) 50.0 Total Billed Grid Market 8,501 8,001 6.2 17,118 15,989 7.1

Average temperature in the State of Paraná in April, May and June 2024 increased by 2.6°C, 1.3°C and 2.8°C, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. Source: Simepar. Considers the availability cost, which is the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input

configurations of consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 art. 291).