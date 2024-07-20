NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 23/24

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -

Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)

NYSE (ELP, ELPC)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 8.2% in 2Q24

COPEL ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in the second quarter of 2024 and the accumulated result for the first half of the year, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Grid Market

Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees and all the free customers in its concession area, had an increase of 8.2% in electricity consumption in the 2Q24 in relation to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to higher temperatures1. The billed grid market, which considers offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation - MMGD, increased 6.2% in the quarter2.

Number of Customers

Consumed Energy (GWh)

jun/24

jun/23

∆%

1Q24

1Q23

∆%

1H24

1H23

∆%

Residential

4,252,182

4,161,476

2.2

2,419

2,114

14.4

5,102

4,369

16.8

Industrial

68,966

69,454

(0.7)

3,227

3,143

2.7

6,251

6,092

2.6

Captive

67,486

68,260

(1.1)

451

499

(9.7)

885

973

(9.0)

Free

1,480

1,194

24.0

2,777

2,644

5.0

5,366

5,118

4.8

Commercial

444,675

435,017

2.2

1,860

1,677

10.9

3,808

3,374

12.9

Captive

442,703

433,450

2.1

1,211

1,108

9.3

2,514

2,276

10.5

Free

1,972

1,567

25.8

648

569

14.0

1,295

1,098

17.9

Rural

319,352

326,887

(2.3)

700

624

12.3

1,440

1,304

10.5

Captive

319,264

326,833

(2.3)

647

584

10.8

1,337

1,224

9.3

Free

88

54

63.0

53

40

33.0

103

80

28.8

Others

56,041

54,472

2.9

648

626

3.5

1,296

1,243

4.3

Captive

56,017

54,460

2.9

631

625

1.1

1,274

1,239

2.8

Free

24

12

100.0

17

2

-

22

4

-

Total Captive Market

5,137,652

5,044,479

1.8

5,359

4,930

8.7

11,112

10,081

10.2

Total Free Market

3,564

2,827

26.1

3,495

3,254

7.4

6,786

6,300

7.7

Supply to Concessionaries

7

7

-

259

238

8.8

499

460

8.5

Total Grid Market

5,141,223

5,047,313

1.9

9,113

8,423

8.2

18,396

16,841

9.2

Micro and Mini Distributed Generation (MMGD)

361,460

277,977

30.0

(612)

(421)

45.1

(1,278)

(852)

50.0

Total Billed Grid Market

8,501

8,001

6.2

17,118

15,989

7.1

  1. Average temperature in the State of Paraná in April, May and June 2024 increased by 2.6°C, 1.3°C and 2.8°C, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. Source: Simepar.
  2. Considers the availability cost, which is the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input

configurations of consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 art. 291).

The following graphs show the electricity consumed by class in 2Q24:

Copel's Consolidated Market

Nº de customers / contracts

Energy sold (GWh)

jun/24

jun/23

∆%

2Q24

2Q23

∆%

1H24

1H23

∆%

Copel DIS

5,137,853

5,044,797

1.8

5,526

5,797

(4.7)

11,384

11,452

(0.6)

Captive Market

5,137,652

5,044,479

1.8

5,359

4,930

8.7

11,112

10,080

10.2

Concessionaries and Licensees

2

2

-

25

24

4.2

49

46

6.2

CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN)

199

316

(37.0)

35

49

(28.6)

70

97

(28.3)

CCEE (MVE)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

CCEE (MCP)

2

-

-

-

107

794

(86.5)

154

1,229

(87.5)

Copel GeT

519

386

34.5

4,039

3,953

2.2

8,696

8,514

2.1

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

4

3

33.3

30

29

3.4

64

62

3.2

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

119

118

0.8

569

879

(35.3)

1,155

1,448

(20.2)

Free Customers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)

393

260

51.2

3,275

2,938

11.5

7,063

6,430

9.8

Bilateral Agreements

1

3

5

(40.0)

42

38

10.5

92

192

(52.1)

CCEE (MCP)

2

-

-

-

123

69

78.3

322

382

(15.7)

Wind Farms Complexes

583

557

4.7

1,099

1,012

8.6

2,220

2,121

4.7

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

15

15

-

34

29

17.2

65

52

25.0

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

541

512

5.7

627

489

28.2

1,195

969

23.3

CER

10

10

-

228

228

-

464

454

2.2

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)

6

8

(25.0)

91

148

(38.5)

179

270

(33.7)

Bilateral Agreements

11

12

(8.3)

119

118

0.8

240

249

(3.6)

CCEE (MCP)

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

77

127

(39.4)

Copel Mercado Livre

1,532

1,719

(10.9)

5,527

5,305

4.2

11,569

11,198

3.3

Free Customers

1,361

1,585

(14.1)

2,621

2,921

(10.3)

5,229

5,848

(10.6)

Bilateral Agreements (Group Companies)

6

16

(62.5)

129

68

89.7

283

68

316.2

Bilateral Agreements

165

118

39.8

2,747

2,219

23.8

5,960

5,039

18.3

CCEE (MCP)

2

-

-

-

0

30

97

(69.1) 0

97

243

(60.1)

Total Copel

5,140,487

5,047,459

1.8

16,191

16,067

0.8

33,869

33,285

1.8

Eliminations (intra-group operations)

-

-

-

3,559

3,212

10.8

7,334

7,119

3.0

Total Consolidated Copel

-

-

-

12,632

12,855

(1.7)

26,535

26,166

1.4

Note: Does not consider the energy made available through the MRE (Energy Reallocation Mechanism).

  1. Includes Short-Term Sales Contracts and CBR.
  2. Does not consider negative amounts.

CCEE: Electric Energy Trading Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Trading Contracts in the Regulated Environment / MCP: Short-Term Market / CER: Reserve Energy Contract / MCSD EN - Compensation Mechanism for New Energy Surpluses and Deficits / MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Sale Mechanism.

Curitiba, July 19,2024

Felipe Gutterres

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

