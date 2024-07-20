NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 23/24
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 76.483.817/0001-20 -
Company Registry (NIRE) 41300036535 - CVM Registration
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6)
NYSE (ELP, ELPC)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO)
Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 8.2% in 2Q24
COPEL ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general the performance of the energy market in the second quarter of 2024 and the accumulated result for the first half of the year, compared to the same period of the previous year.
Grid Market
Copel Distribuição's grid market, made up of the captive market, supply to concessionaires and licensees and all the free customers in its concession area, had an increase of 8.2% in electricity consumption in the 2Q24 in relation to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to higher temperatures1. The billed grid market, which considers offset energy from Mini and Micro Distributed Generation - MMGD, increased 6.2% in the quarter2.
Number of Customers
Consumed Energy (GWh)
jun/24
jun/23
∆%
1Q24
1Q23
∆%
1H24
1H23
∆%
Residential
4,252,182
4,161,476
2.2
2,419
2,114
14.4
5,102
4,369
16.8
Industrial
68,966
69,454
(0.7)
3,227
3,143
2.7
6,251
6,092
2.6
Captive
67,486
68,260
(1.1)
451
499
(9.7)
885
973
(9.0)
Free
1,480
1,194
24.0
2,777
2,644
5.0
5,366
5,118
4.8
Commercial
444,675
435,017
2.2
1,860
1,677
10.9
3,808
3,374
12.9
Captive
442,703
433,450
2.1
1,211
1,108
9.3
2,514
2,276
10.5
Free
1,972
1,567
25.8
648
569
14.0
1,295
1,098
17.9
Rural
319,352
326,887
(2.3)
700
624
12.3
1,440
1,304
10.5
Captive
319,264
326,833
(2.3)
647
584
10.8
1,337
1,224
9.3
Free
88
54
63.0
53
40
33.0
103
80
28.8
Others
56,041
54,472
2.9
648
626
3.5
1,296
1,243
4.3
Captive
56,017
54,460
2.9
631
625
1.1
1,274
1,239
2.8
Free
24
12
100.0
17
2
-
22
4
-
Total Captive Market
5,137,652
5,044,479
1.8
5,359
4,930
8.7
11,112
10,081
10.2
Total Free Market
3,564
2,827
26.1
3,495
3,254
7.4
6,786
6,300
7.7
Supply to Concessionaries
7
7
-
259
238
8.8
499
460
8.5
Total Grid Market
5,141,223
5,047,313
1.9
9,113
8,423
8.2
18,396
16,841
9.2
Micro and Mini Distributed Generation (MMGD)
361,460
277,977
30.0
(612)
(421)
45.1
(1,278)
(852)
50.0
Total Billed Grid Market
8,501
8,001
6.2
17,118
15,989
7.1
- Average temperature in the State of Paraná in April, May and June 2024 increased by 2.6°C, 1.3°C and 2.8°C, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. Source: Simepar.
- Considers the availability cost, which is the minimum amount charged for the availability of the distribution grid and is referenced in the input
configurations of consumer units: 30 kWh single-phase, 50 kWh two-phase and 100 kWh three-phase circuits (ANEEL Ordinance Nº 1,000/2021 art. 291).
NOTICE TO THE MARKET | 23/24
The following graphs show the electricity consumed by class in 2Q24:
Copel's Consolidated Market
Nº de customers / contracts
Energy sold (GWh)
jun/24
jun/23
∆%
2Q24
2Q23
∆%
1H24
1H23
∆%
Copel DIS
5,137,853
5,044,797
1.8
5,526
5,797
(4.7)
11,384
11,452
(0.6)
Captive Market
5,137,652
5,044,479
1.8
5,359
4,930
8.7
11,112
10,080
10.2
Concessionaries and Licensees
2
2
-
25
24
4.2
49
46
6.2
CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN)
199
316
(37.0)
35
49
(28.6)
70
97
(28.3)
CCEE (MVE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CCEE (MCP)
2
-
-
-
107
794
(86.5)
154
1,229
(87.5)
Copel GeT
519
386
34.5
4,039
3,953
2.2
8,696
8,514
2.1
CCEAR (Copel DIS)
4
3
33.3
30
29
3.4
64
62
3.2
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
119
118
0.8
569
879
(35.3)
1,155
1,448
(20.2)
Free Customers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)
393
260
51.2
3,275
2,938
11.5
7,063
6,430
9.8
Bilateral Agreements
1
3
5
(40.0)
42
38
10.5
92
192
(52.1)
CCEE (MCP)
2
-
-
-
123
69
78.3
322
382
(15.7)
Wind Farms Complexes
583
557
4.7
1,099
1,012
8.6
2,220
2,121
4.7
CCEAR (Copel DIS)
15
15
-
34
29
17.2
65
52
25.0
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
541
512
5.7
627
489
28.2
1,195
969
23.3
CER
10
10
-
228
228
-
464
454
2.2
Bilateral Agreements (Copel Mercado Livre)
6
8
(25.0)
91
148
(38.5)
179
270
(33.7)
Bilateral Agreements
11
12
(8.3)
119
118
0.8
240
249
(3.6)
CCEE (MCP)
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
77
127
(39.4)
Copel Mercado Livre
1,532
1,719
(10.9)
5,527
5,305
4.2
11,569
11,198
3.3
Free Customers
1,361
1,585
(14.1)
2,621
2,921
(10.3)
5,229
5,848
(10.6)
Bilateral Agreements (Group Companies)
6
16
(62.5)
129
68
89.7
283
68
316.2
Bilateral Agreements
165
118
39.8
2,747
2,219
23.8
5,960
5,039
18.3
CCEE (MCP)
2
-
-
-
0
30
97
(69.1) 0
97
243
(60.1)
Total Copel
5,140,487
5,047,459
1.8
16,191
16,067
0.8
33,869
33,285
1.8
Eliminations (intra-group operations)
-
-
-
3,559
3,212
10.8
7,334
7,119
3.0
Total Consolidated Copel
-
-
-
12,632
12,855
(1.7)
26,535
26,166
1.4
Note: Does not consider the energy made available through the MRE (Energy Reallocation Mechanism).
- Includes Short-Term Sales Contracts and CBR.
- Does not consider negative amounts.
CCEE: Electric Energy Trading Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Trading Contracts in the Regulated Environment / MCP: Short-Term Market / CER: Reserve Energy Contract / MCSD EN - Compensation Mechanism for New Energy Surpluses and Deficits / MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Sale Mechanism.
Curitiba, July 19,2024
Felipe Gutterres
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:
ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011
ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011
