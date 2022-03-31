Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : OGM - Ballot Paper

Last update: 03/30/2022

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL to be held on 04/29/2022

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Should the shareholders opt to exercise their voting rights at a distance, it is mandatory that they fill in this Ballot Paper with their full name (or company name in case of a corporate entity) and their Brazilian individual taxpayer card (CPF) or corporate taxpayer card (CNPJ) number.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote at a distance through service providers should transmit their voting instructions to their respective custody agents or through the Bookkeeping Agent (Banco Bradesco S.A.), in accordance with the rules determined by the latter, which, in turn, will forward such votes to the Central Depository of [B]³ Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. To this end, shareholders should contact their custody agents or the Bookkeeping Agent (Banco Bradesco S.A.) and check the procedures they have established for issuing voting instructions via ballot paper, as well as the documents and information they require to do so.

The shareholder who chooses to exercise his/her voting right at a distance directly to the Company should, preferably, considering the Coronavirus pandemic scenario (COVID 19) and the prevention measures adopted to contain its dissemination, send a digitalized copy of the ballot and the pertinent documentation to the following e-mail address:acionistas@copel.com. Alternatively, the shareholder may send the physical copy of the ballot paper and pertinent documentation to Copels head office Rua José Izidoro Biazetto nº 158, Bloco A, Bairro Campo Comprido, CEP 81200-240, Curitiba - PR, Brazil, Finance and Investor Relations Department, at its Shareholders and Custody Department.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

A digitalized copy of the ballot and the pertinent documentation should be sent to the following email address:acionistas@copel.com. Alternatively, a physical copy of the ballot paper and pertinent documentation may be sent to Copel's head office at Rua José Izidoro Biazetto nº 158, Bloco A, Bairro Campo Comprido, CEP 81200-240, Curitiba - PR, Brazil, Finance and Investor Relations Department, at its Shareholders and Custody Department.

For the voting form to be considered valid, it is essential that (i) its fields are duly filled out; (ii) all of its pages are initialed; and (iii) at the end, the shareholder or his/her legal representative, as the case may be and according to the terms of the legislation in effect, has signed the form, and that it is accompanied by a certified copy of the following documents: (a) for individuals: - identity document with photo of the shareholder; (b) for legal entities: - last consolidated bylaws or articles of incorporation and the corporate documents that prove the legal representation of the shareholder; and - identity document with a photo of the legal representative; (c) for investment funds: - last consolidated regulation of the fund; - bylaws or articles of incorporation of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, observed the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove the powers of representation; and - identity document with a photo of the legal representative.

The documents must be received by the Company, in full order, within seven (7) days prior to the date of the General Meeting, that is, by April 22, 2022 (inclusive), pursuant to article 21-B of CVM Instruction no. 481/2009. Ballots received by the Company after this date will not be considered.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Institution contracted by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services:

Banco Bradesco S.A

Departamento de Ações e Custódia A/C: Carlos Augusto Dias Pereira

Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º Andar, Vila Yara Osasco, SP CEP: 06029900 Phone: (+55) 0800-7011616

E-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

1. 1. Analysis, discussion and voting on the Annual Management Report, balance sheet and other financial statements for fiscal year 2021: [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

2. 2. Deliberation on the Executive Board's proposal for allocation of the net income verified for the 2021 fiscal year in the amount of R$4,952,570,482.46 - including payment of Profit Sharing - and consequent distribution of earnings in the amount of R$3,088,487,160.06 - whose payment occurred or will occur pursuant to article 205, paragraph 3, of Law no. 6,404/1976, as follows: intercalary interest on equity in the amount of R$239,635,594.00, paid on 11.30.2021, distributed as R$0.08249641 per common share (ON), R$0.09074606 per preferred share class A (PNA), R$0.09074606 per preferred share class B (PNB) and R$0.44548065 per UNIT; Intercalary dividends in the amount of R$1,197,002,956.91, paid on November 30, 2021, distributed as R$0.41207756 per common share (ON), R$0.45328533 per preferred share class A (PNA), R$0.45328533 per preferred share class B (PNB) and R$2.22521888 per UNIT; intermediate dividends for fiscal year 2021, in the form of interest on capital in the amount of R$283,173,477.44, whose payment will occur until the end of July/2022, according to the date to be set by resolution of the Board of Directors, distributed as R$0.09748467 per common share (ON), R$0.10723314 per preferred class A share (PNA), R$0.10723314 per preferred class B share (PNB) and R$0.52641723 per UNIT and additional dividend proposed in the amount of R$1,368,675,131.71, whose payment will occur until the end of July/2022, according to the date to be set by resolution of the Board of Directors, distributed in R$0.47117031 per common share (ON), R$0.51829476 per preferred share class A (PNA), R$0.51829476 per preferred share class B (PNB) and R$2.54435609 per UNIT:

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

3. 3. Establishment of the compensation of the Management, members of the Supervisory Board and members of Statutory Committees for fiscal year 2022: [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

