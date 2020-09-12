Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Proposal - 5th Issue Copel GeT

09/12/2020 | 09:05pm EDT

COPEL GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

(Companhia Aberta)

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.370.282/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300019240

ADMINISTRATION PROPOSAL FOR THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE 5th (FIFTH) ISSUE OF SIMPLE, NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES INTO SHARES, OF THE UNSECURED TYPE, IN A SINGLE SERIES AND WITH ADDITIONAL GUARANTEES, FOR PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION WITH RESTRICTED DISTRIBUTION EFFORTS, OF COPEL GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

Debenture Holders,

The management of COPEL GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A., a limited liability company, with registration as a publicly-held company before the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), headquartered in the City of Curitiba, State of Paraná, at Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, no. 158, Bloco A, Mossungue, CEP 81200-240, registered in the National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Economy under no. 04.370.282 / 0001-70, presents the following proposal to be analyzed and discussed with you, meeting in a general meeting of debenture holders of the 5th (Fifth) issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of the type with real guarantee , with additional personal guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted distribution efforts, from Copel Geração e Transmissão SA, executed on September 20, 2018, as amended on October 5, 2018 and on October 10, 2018 ( "Deed of Issue") between Copel Geração e Transmissão SA ("Company"), Pentágono SA Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliários ("Fiduciary Agent") and Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Garantidora"), to be held at the first call on September 14, 2020, at 10:00 am, exclusively through digital means, through the "Microsoft Teams" platform:

  1. The prior consent for the sale of the share control of Copel Telecomunicações S.A. by the Guarantor ("Operation"), as provided for in clause 7.1 "(g)" and "(h)" of the Issue Deed.

This is a proposal for discussion on the prior consent of the Debenture Holders for the eventual implementation of the Transaction, due to clause 7.1 "(g)" and "(h)" of the Issue Deed. The Company's management proposes the approval of the resolution, in order to guarantee the prior consent of the Debenture Holders to carry out the Transaction.

  1. In case of approval of item (i) above, approve the waiver of the right to declare the early maturity of the obligations assumed by the Company and the Guarantor within the scope of the Issue Deed, as a result of the implementation of the Transaction or even, of possible default or

early maturity of other debts of the Company, the Guarantor and / or its subsidiaries in connection with the implementation of the Transaction, pursuant to clause 7.1, items "(e)" and "(f)" of the Deed of Issue.

If the resolution contained in item (i) of the Agenda is approved by the Debenture Holders, a discussion is proposed on the waiver of the right to declare the early maturity of the obligations assumed by the Company and the Guarantor within the scope of the Deed of Issue, as a result of the implementation of the Transaction or, also, due to possible default or early maturity of other debts of the Company, the Guarantor and / or its subsidiaries in connection with the implementation of the Transaction, according to clause 7.1, items "(e)" and "( f) "of the Issue Deed. The Company's management proposes the approval of the resolution, in order to guarantee the waiver of the right to declare the early maturity of the obligations assumed by the Company and the Guarantor within the scope of the Deed of Issue, as a result of the implementation of the Transaction or even, in reason for possible default or early maturity of other debts of the Company, the Guarantor and / or its subsidiaries in connection with the implementation of the Transaction.

  1. Authorization for the Company and the Fiduciary Agent to jointly perform any and all acts and sign any and all documents necessary for the purpose of formalizing the resolution described in items (i) and (ii) above, if approved.

In the event of approval of items (i) and (ii) contained in the Order of the Day, Debenture Holders shall resolve on the authorization for the Company and the Fiduciary Agent to jointly perform any and all acts and sign any and all necessary documents for the purpose of formalizing the resolutions described in said items. The Company's management proposes the approval of the resolution, in order to allow the practice, by the Company and the Fiduciary Agent, together, any and all acts and sign any and all documents necessary for the purposes of formalizing the resolutions described in items

(i) and (ii) the Agenda, if approved.

As it was for the moment, the Company's management submits this proposal to the appreciation of the Debenture Holders.

The administration.

COPEL GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A.

