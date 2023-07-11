Resignation of members of the Fiscal Council and of the Board of Directors

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes, and trades energy, communicates to its shareholders that, on this date, the Board of Directors became aware of the resignation of Mr. Jorge Eduardo Martins Moraes, elected by multiple vote, and Mrs. Maria Carmen Westerlund Montera, elected by separate vote of the preferred shareholders, to the positions of members of the board of directors and Messrs. Marco Aurelio Santos Cardoso, elected in separate voting by minority shareholders, and Victor Pina Dias, elected in separate voting by preferred shareholders, to the positions of members of the fiscal council.

Pursuant to art. 150 of Federal Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Corporate Law") and art. 20, paragraph 1, of the Company's by-laws, the board of directors appointed Messrs. Jacildo Lara Martins and Geraldo Corrêa de Lyra Junior as Board Members of the Company, as indicated by shareholder BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR. Elected members will serve until the first general meeting held after their investiture.

It should be remembered that with the resignation of Mr. Jorge Eduardo Martins Moraes, elected by multiple vote, pursuant to art. 141 of the Corporate Law, the general meeting shall elect, at its next meeting to be called in due course, all members of the board of directors elected by multiple vote, except for Mr. Fausto Augusto de Souza, employee representative, and Mrs. Lúcia Maria Martins Casasanta, elected by separate vote by minority shareholders holding common shares.

Until the extraordinary general meeting is held, the resigning effective members of the fiscal council will be replaced by their respective alternates.

Thus, it is informed that the scheduled date for holding the extraordinary general meeting that will deliberate on the new election of the members of the board of directors and the 2 members of the fiscal council holders will be August 10, 2023.

As provided for in art. 37 of CVM Resolution 81/2022 ("RCVM 81"), requests for inclusion of candidates to the boards must be received by the Company's Investor Relations Officer between today's date and up to 25 days before the meeting is held, observing the requirements provided for in items I and II of art. 37 of the same resolution. It should also be noted that any request for inclusion of candidates must comply with the provisions of art. 38 of RCVM 81.

