For the month of July, 2024

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

Energy Company of Paraná

José Izidoro Biazetto, 158

81200-240 Curitiba, Paraná

Federative Republic of Brazil

+55 (41) 3331-4011

Results 2Q24 Webcast

Copel (NYSE: ELP, ELPC ; B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6 and Latibex: XCOP, XCOPO) is pleased to invite you to join its 2Q24 Results Webcast.

August 08, 2024 | 9:00 a.m. EST

Access Link: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-nTiICiyQH2Kou8P9OeA7A#/registration

2Q24 Results will be available on August 07, after the Market closes, on the website ri.copel.com/en

In line with the best corporate governance practices Copel informs that it will be in quiet period from July 23 until the results are disclosed.

We ask to connect 15 minutes in advance.

An English replay facility will be available in the Company´s website.

Date July 4, 2024

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL By: /S/ Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Daniel Pimentel Slaviero

Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.