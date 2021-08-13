Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SHP Bela Vista - Anticipation of the Start of Commercial Operation (Form 6-K)

SHP Bela Vista - Anticipation of the Start of Commercial Operation

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, through Dispatch No. 2.421 of the National Electric Energy Agency ('Aneel'), published on August 12, 2021, the third generating unit (UG3) of the Bela Vista Small Hydroelectric Plant ('PCH') entered into commercial operation Bela Vista'), with 9.8 MW of installed capacity.

Together with the first two generating units (GU1 and GU2) of SHP Bela Vista, operating since June 2021, the entry of GU3 represents 29.3 MW of installed capacity in commercial operation, almost all of the 29.8 MW of the enterprise , leaving only the entry into operation of 0.5 MW in the unit installed in the complementary powerhouse.

With this, Copel anticipates the commercial operation of the project by almost two and a half years in relation to the beginning of the contracted supply term, thus allowing all the energy produced by SHP Bela Vista until December 2023 to be sold in the Free Market ('ACL').

The anticipation of completion of this project reflects the commitment assumed by management to the continuous improvement of the Copel group's efficiency and the sustainable growth of its businesses.

