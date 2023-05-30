Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE 229TH EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

SUMMARY OF THE 229TH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Meeting held with votes cast electronically. 2. DATE: May 26, 2023. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION PASSED:

I. After listening to the Statutory Audit Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to approve the provision of guarantee for the 8th Debenture Issue of Copel Distribuição S.A.;

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI (Chair); MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO (Executive Secretary); CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; JORGE EDUARDO MARTINS MORAES; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; MARIA CARMEN WESTERLUND MONTERA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA (Secretary).

This is a free English translation of the minutes of Copel's 229th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA