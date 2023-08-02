SUMMARY OF THE 241ST

ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with the Board members attending by video conference. 2. DATE: 08.02.2023 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:

The Board of Directors:

I. analyzed the preliminary version of the Interim Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter of 2023 (consolidated);

II. interacted with the external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda., on the progress of the works referring to the Interim Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023;

III. watched a preliminary version of the presentation of the 2023 annual work plan of the Independent Auditor Deloitte and presented its considerations;

IV. received a report from the Corporation Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented;

V. received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the matters presented;

VI. held the Executive Session and analyzed the Performance Evaluation of the Board of Directors.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI (Chair); MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO (Executive Secretary); CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; GERALDO CORRÊA DE LYRA JUNIOR; JACILDO LARA MARTINS; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA (Secretary).

This is a free translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 241st Annual Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA