SUMMARY OF THE 241ST
ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with the Board members attending by video conference. 2. DATE: 08.02.2023 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:
The Board of Directors:
|I.
|analyzed the preliminary version of the Interim Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter of 2023 (consolidated);
|II.
|interacted with the external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda., on the progress of the works referring to the Interim Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023;
|III.
|watched a preliminary version of the presentation of the 2023 annual work plan of the Independent Auditor Deloitte and presented its considerations;
|IV.
|received a report from the Corporation Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented;
|V.
|received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the matters presented;
|VI.
|held the Executive Session and analyzed the Performance Evaluation of the Board of Directors.
5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI (Chair); MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO (Executive Secretary); CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; GERALDO CORRÊA DE LYRA JUNIOR; JACILDO LARA MARTINS; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA (Secretary).
This is a free translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 241st Annual Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.
VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA
|Secretary
