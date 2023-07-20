SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FORTIETH
ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with the Board members attending by video conference. 2. DATE: 07.19.2023 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:
The Board of Directors:
|I.
|analyzed information related to the Company's financial situation and budget execution, and discussed the matters presented;
|II.
|received updates on the cybersecurity actions implemented at the Company and discussed the subject;
|III.
|gained awareness and discussed the Strategic Planning for Fundação Copel;
|IV.
|received a semi-annual report on compliance works and discussed the matters presented;
|V.
|received information on the follow-up of the Whistleblowing Channel and Ethics Committee reporting and discussed the matters presented;
|VI.
|unanimously decided to approve the Regulation of Copel Ventures I Fundo de Investimento em Participações for subsequent submission to CVM;
|VII.
|received an update on the information about the potential transformation of Copel into a Corporation and reviewed the drafts of the related documents;
|VIII.
|received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the matters presented;
|IX.
|received a report from the Sustainable Development Committee and the Investment and Innovation Committee and discussed the matters presented; and
|X.
|received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects and discussed the matters presented;
5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI (Chair); MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO (Executive Secretary); CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; GERALDO CORRÊA DE LYRA JUNIOR; JACILDO LARA MARTINS; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA (Secretary).
This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 240th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.
VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA
Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 21:43:44 UTC.