1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with the Board members attending by video conference. 2. DATE: 07.19.2023 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

I. analyzed information related to the Company's financial situation and budget execution, and discussed the matters presented;

II. received updates on the cybersecurity actions implemented at the Company and discussed the subject;

III. gained awareness and discussed the Strategic Planning for Fundação Copel;

IV. received a semi-annual report on compliance works and discussed the matters presented;

V. received information on the follow-up of the Whistleblowing Channel and Ethics Committee reporting and discussed the matters presented;

VI. unanimously decided to approve the Regulation of Copel Ventures I Fundo de Investimento em Participações for subsequent submission to CVM;

VII. received an update on the information about the potential transformation of Copel into a Corporation and reviewed the drafts of the related documents;

VIII. received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the matters presented;

IX. received a report from the Sustainable Development Committee and the Investment and Innovation Committee and discussed the matters presented; and

X. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects and discussed the matters presented;

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI (Chair); MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO (Executive Secretary); CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; GERALDO CORRÊA DE LYRA JUNIOR; JACILDO LARA MARTINS; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA (Secretary).

