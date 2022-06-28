Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FOURTEENTH EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FOURTEENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Meeting held via video conferencing with the attendance of all Board of Director members. 2. DATE: June 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

I. after receiving and analyzing the technical, economic, financial, legal, environmental, competitive, and market information, analyze the risks presented and described in the documentation and Risk Reports made available, and after hearing the favorable recommendation of the Investments and Innovation Committee, the Board members unanimously approved Copel's participation in the Aneel Transmission Auction 01/2022, under the conditions recorded in the supporting material kept under the Company's Corporate Governance private custody; and

II. after receiving and analyzing the technical, economic, financial, legal, environmental, competitive, and market information, analyze the risks presented and described in the documentation and Risk Reports made available, and after hearing the favorable recommendation of the Investments and Innovation Committee, the Board members unanimously approved the binding proposal related to the business opportunity presented, under the conditions recorded in the supporting material kept under the Company's Corporate Governance private custody.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

This is a free translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 214th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary