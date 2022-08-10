Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEENTH EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEENTH
EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
1. VENUE: Note: Meeting held via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 08.09.2022 - 2:00 p.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:
The Board of Directors:
|
I.
|
unanimously resolved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, to approve the granting of a guarantee for the 1st Issue of Commercial Notes of Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. under the terms discussed at the meeting and recorded in the supporting material available and filed at the Company. The Company's Executive Board members or their proxies were also authorized to execute all documents and any amendments thereto, as applicable, and to perform any measures necessary for the granting of the guarantee under the Issue and Restricted Offering, and ratified all acts already performed by the Company, represented by its Executive Officers and/or proxies, related to these resolutions;
|
II.
|
after listening to the Statutory Audit Committee, unanimously approved the issue of the Interim Financial Information for the second quarter of 2022 of Copel (Holding Company), for subsequent filing with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM; and
|
III.
|
became aware of the opinion expressed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda. on the external audit of the Interim Financial Information for the second quarter of 2022 of Copel (Holding Company).
5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.
This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 216h Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.
DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES
Secretary
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:18 UTC.