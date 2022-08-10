Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEENTH EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

I.

unanimously resolved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, to approve the granting of a guarantee for the 1st Issue of Commercial Notes of Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. under the terms discussed at the meeting and recorded in the supporting material available and filed at the Company. The Company's Executive Board members or their proxies were also authorized to execute all documents and any amendments thereto, as applicable, and to perform any measures necessary for the granting of the guarantee under the Issue and Restricted Offering, and ratified all acts already performed by the Company, represented by its Executive Officers and/or proxies, related to these resolutions;