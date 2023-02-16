Advanced search
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

02/16/2023 | 03:29pm EST
SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with attendance of the Board members via video conferencing.

2. DATE: February 15, 2022 - 8:30 a.m.

3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary.

4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:

The Board of Directors:

I. analyzed information and discussed the matter related to the Company's financial standing and budget execution;
II. unanimously approved the renewal of the Civil Liability Insurance (Director and Officer - D&O)
III. unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the loan agreement between Copel (Holding) and Copel Distribuição S.A., upon the consent of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL);
IV. unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, to the hiring of additional services related to Independent Audit;
V. interacted with the external audit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda., on interim audit results and internal controls;
VI. received a report from the Corporate Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented;
VII. analyzed the preliminary information on the goals for the 2023 Performance Award- PPD, gave recommendations, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again to be resolved at the next meeting;
VIII. analyzed the Company's Cybersecurity actions and presented its considerations;
IX. received information about the Jandaíra Complex;
X. received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the topics presented;
XI. received a report from the Investment and Innovation Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee, and discussed the presented topics;
XII. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects and discussed the matters;
XIII. held an Executive Session; and
XIV. reflected on the Brazilian and world economic panorama with a guest economist.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 235th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:28:04 UTC.


