Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with attendance of the Board members via video conferencing.

2. DATE: February 15, 2022 - 8:30 a.m.

3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary.

4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:

The Board of Directors:

I. analyzed information and discussed the matter related to the Company's financial standing and budget execution;

II. unanimously approved the renewal of the Civil Liability Insurance (Director and Officer - D&O)

III. unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the loan agreement between Copel (Holding) and Copel Distribuição S.A., upon the consent of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL);

IV. unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, to the hiring of additional services related to Independent Audit;

V. interacted with the external audit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda., on interim audit results and internal controls;

VI. received a report from the Corporate Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented;

VII. analyzed the preliminary information on the goals for the 2023 Performance Award- PPD, gave recommendations, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again to be resolved at the next meeting;

VIII. analyzed the Company's Cybersecurity actions and presented its considerations;

IX. received information about the Jandaíra Complex;

X. received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the topics presented;

XI. received a report from the Investment and Innovation Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee, and discussed the presented topics;

XII. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects and discussed the matters;

XIII. held an Executive Session; and

XIV. reflected on the Brazilian and world economic panorama with a guest economist.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 235th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

