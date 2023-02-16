Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH
ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with attendance of the Board members via video conferencing.
2. DATE: February 15, 2022 - 8:30 a.m.
3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary.
4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:
The Board of Directors:
I.
analyzed information and discussed the matter related to the Company's financial standing and budget execution;
II.
unanimously approved the renewal of the Civil Liability Insurance (Director and Officer - D&O)
III.
unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the loan agreement between Copel (Holding) and Copel Distribuição S.A., upon the consent of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL);
IV.
unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, to the hiring of additional services related to Independent Audit;
V.
interacted with the external audit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda., on interim audit results and internal controls;
VI.
received a report from the Corporate Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented;
VII.
analyzed the preliminary information on the goals for the 2023 Performance Award- PPD, gave recommendations, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again to be resolved at the next meeting;
VIII.
analyzed the Company's Cybersecurity actions and presented its considerations;
IX.
received information about the Jandaíra Complex;
X.
received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the topics presented;
XI.
received a report from the Investment and Innovation Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee, and discussed the presented topics;
XII.
received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects and discussed the matters;
XIII.
held an Executive Session; and
XIV.
reflected on the Brazilian and world economic panorama with a guest economist.
5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.
This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 235th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.
VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA
