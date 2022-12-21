Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-21 pm EST
7.630 BRL   -0.26%
12/16Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Copel remains in B3's ISE and ICO2 portfolios in 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
12/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : CAPEX of BRL 2.2 billion for 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
12/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : IR 25/22 - CAPEX of BRL 2.2 billion for 2023
PU
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIRST EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIRST

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Meeting held via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 12.21.2022 - 2:00 p.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; and AMILTON PAULO DE OLIVEIRA - Secretary. 4. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

I. after analyzing and discussing the matter, unanimously approved the conduction of a study to (1) allow the full renewal of the Concessions of the Hydroelectric Power Plants ("HPPs") Governador Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto ("Foz do Areia"), Governador Ney Braga ("Segredo"), and Governador José Richa ("Salto Caxias") for 30 years; and (2) analyze fundraising alternatives for the payment of the respective concession bonuses to optimize the Company's capital structure, including a possible public offering for the primary distribution of shares and/or Units issued by the Company, under CVM Resolution 160, of July 13, 2022.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and AMILTON PAULO DE OLIVEIRA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the minutes of Copel's 221st Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in the Company's Book no. 13.

AMILTON PAULO DE OLIVEIRA

Secretary

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
