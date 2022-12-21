Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIRST EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIRST
EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
1. VENUE: Meeting held via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 12.21.2022 - 2:00 p.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; and AMILTON PAULO DE OLIVEIRA - Secretary. 4. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN:
The Board of Directors:
|
I.
|
after analyzing and discussing the matter, unanimously approved the conduction of a study to (1) allow the full renewal of the Concessions of the Hydroelectric Power Plants ("HPPs") Governador Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto ("Foz do Areia"), Governador Ney Braga ("Segredo"), and Governador José Richa ("Salto Caxias") for 30 years; and (2) analyze fundraising alternatives for the payment of the respective concession bonuses to optimize the Company's capital structure, including a possible public offering for the primary distribution of shares and/or Units issued by the Company, under CVM Resolution 160, of July 13, 2022.
5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and AMILTON PAULO DE OLIVEIRA - Secretary.
This is a free English translation of the minutes of Copel's 221st Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in the Company's Book no. 13.
AMILTON PAULO DE OLIVEIRA
