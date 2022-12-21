Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-21 pm EST
7.630 BRL   -0.26%
12/16Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Copel remains in B3's ISE and ICO2 portfolios in 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
12/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : CAPEX of BRL 2.2 billion for 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
12/07Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : IR 25/22 - CAPEX of BRL 2.2 billion for 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Study for the Full Renewal of HPPs Concessions and eventual Public Offering of Primary Distribution of Shares aiming at the payment of Grant - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
Study for the Full Renewal of HPPs Concessions
and eventual Public Offering of Primary Distribution of Shares
aiming at the payment of Grant

COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the conduction of a study to (1) enable the full renewal of the Concessions of the Hydroelectric Power Plants ("HPPs") Governador Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto ("Foz do Areia"), Governador Ney Braga ("Segredo"), and Governador José Richa ("Salto Caxias") for 30 years; and (2) analyze fundraising alternatives for the payment of the respective granting bonuses ("Granting Bonus"), in order to optimize the Company's capital structure, including a possible public offering of primary distribution of shares and/or Units of its issuance, pursuant to CVM Resolution Nº 160, of July 13, 2022 ("Potential Offer").

The main premise of the full renewal of concessions is the intention of the controlling shareholder to transform COPEL into a company with dispersed capital and no controlling shareholder ("Corporation"), through a secondary public offering of shares and/or Units issued by the Company, as informed in Material Fact 06/22, which would allow, under the terms of Law 9,074/95, the maintenance of 100% of the Company's interest in the respective HPPs, which have a total installed generation capacity of 4,176 MW, of which Foz do Areia 1,676 MW (concession expires on 12.21.24), Segredo 1,260 MW (expires on 09.25.32) and Salto Caxias 1,240 MW (expires on 03.20.33).

The Company will begin the process of selecting and hiring specialized advisors to assist in studies for the full renewal of concessions and eventual structuring and implementation of the Potential Offer.

It should be noted that the definition or approval of the effective realization of the Potential Offer, or its terms and conditions, will depend on the result of the study to be prepared by the Company and its advisors. In addition, the Potential Offer will also be subject to obtaining the necessary approvals, including the applicable corporate approvals, favorable macroeconomic and market conditions, the interest of investors in participating, the execution of definitive agreements, the procedures inherent to the performance of public offerings pursuant to current regulations, among other factors beyond the control of the Company.

This Material Fact is merely informative and should not, under any circumstances, be interpreted as an announcement, nor constitute, of public offering of any securities issued by the Company in Brazil, in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.

Curitiba, December 21, 2022.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Attachments

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 919 M 3 829 M 3 829 M
Net income 2022 916 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2022 10 083 M 1 938 M 1 938 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 20 098 M 3 863 M 3 863 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 056
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,65 BRL
Average target price 9,03 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL18.63%3 874
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.54%165 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.47%77 168
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%75 561
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.84%72 012
ENEL S.P.A.-28.37%54 489