Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 212nd Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY-SECOND

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158 - Bloco A - Curitiba, PR, with the presence of the Board members via

video conferencing. 2. DATE: January 26, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND

RESOLUTIONS:

The Board of Directors:

received information and discussed the matter related to the Company's financial standing and budget execution;

unanimously resolved, after hearing the Investment and Innovation Committee, that Management continues the necessary negotiations on business opportunities in photovoltaic projects of Distributed Generated Power under the energy compensation system offered in Public Call 03/2020;

unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the execution of a new Corporate Contract for Sharing Human Resources, approved by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL);

IV. unanimously approved the revision of the Data Privacy and Protection Policy - NPC 0322;

unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the Annual Revision of the Related- Party Transaction and Conflicts of Interest Policy - NPC 0106;

VI. unanimously approved the Revision of the Ombudsman Policy - NPC 0307;

VII. attended a presentation on Copel Distribuição S.A.'s Cultural Transformation Project, discussed the matter, and presented its considerations;

VIII. received a biannual report on Compliance works, discussed the matters presented, and requested that periodic reports be prepared on the matter;

IX. received a biannual report from the Ethics Committee and Whistleblowing Channel, discussed the matters presented, and requested that period reports be prepared on the matter;

attended a presentation by the external audit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes, on interim audit results and internal controls, and discussed the matter;

XI. recorded having received the resignation letter of João Luiz Giona Junior from the position of Fiscal Council Member (alternate), effective as of December 21, 2021, and recorded that the position will remain vacant until the General Shareholders' Meeting is held;

XII. received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee about various matters, and discussed the topics presented;

XIII. received a report from the Investment and Innovation Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee, and discussed the matters presented;

XIV. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on several corporate subjects and discussed the matters; and

XV. held the Executive Session.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTÔNIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the minutes of Copel's 222nd Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary