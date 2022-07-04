Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-04 pm EDT
6.870 BRL   -1.58%
04:53pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Summary of the 215th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
06/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holders - Fulfillment of the Step Down Condition of the Rate of the First Series of the 6th Debenture Issue
PU
06/30Iberdrola's Neoenergia wins big in Brazil's power transmission auction
RE
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 215th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

07/04/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Meeting held via video conferencing with the attendance of all Board of Director

members. 2. DATE: July 04, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI

  • Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND
    RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

  1. after receiving and evaluating the information of a technical, economic, financial, legal, environmental, competition and marketing nature, evaluating the risks presented and described in the documentation and Risk Reports made available and, also, after listening to the favorable recommendation of the Investments and Innovation Committee, the Board members unanimously approved the submission of a binding proposal related to the business opportunity presented, under the conditions recorded in the support material that is under the reserved custody of the Company.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

This is a free translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 215th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 20:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
