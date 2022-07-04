Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 215th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
CVM Registration 1431-1
SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEENTH
EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
1. VENUE: Meeting held via video conferencing with the attendance of all Board of Director
members. 2. DATE: July 04, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI
Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND
RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:
The Board of Directors:
after receiving and evaluating the information of a technical, economic, financial, legal, environmental, competition and marketing nature, evaluating the risks presented and described in the documentation and Risk Reports made available and, also, after listening to the favorable recommendation of the Investments and Innovation Committee, the Board members unanimously approved the submission of a binding proposal related to the business opportunity presented, under the conditions recorded in the support material that is under the reserved custody of the Company.
5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.
This is a free translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 215th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.
DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES
Secretary
