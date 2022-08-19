Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 217th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND SEVENTEENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Note: Meeting held via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 08. 19. 2022 - 2:00 p. m . 3.

PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

unanimously resolved, to approve the Company's long-term strategic vision, horizon 2030. Determined that the work of translating the strategy into short-term objectives, goals and initiatives and its unfolding in the different businesses and levels of the Company be started and that the matter returns for deliberation, until the end of this exercise.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 21 7 h Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary