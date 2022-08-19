Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
7.110 BRL    0.00%
04:34pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Summary of the 217th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEENTH EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 217th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

08/19/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND SEVENTEENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Note: Meeting held via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 08. 19. 2022 - 2:00 p. m . 3.

PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

  1. unanimously resolved, to approve the Company's long-term strategic vision, horizon 2030. Determined that the work of translating the strategy into short-term objectives, goals and initiatives and its unfolding in the different businesses and levels of the Company be started and that the matter returns for deliberation, until the end of this exercise.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 21 7 h Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:33:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
04:34pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 217th Extraordinary Board of Directo..
PU
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEENTH EXTRAORDIN..
PU
08/10COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : Half-year results
CO
08/09COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : *MF 01/22 - Impacts of the Enactment of Federal Law..
PU
08/09COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 216th Extraordinary Board of Directo..
PU
08/09Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
08/08COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Departure of Certain Officers - Form 6-K
PU
07/26COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 2Q22 Results Conference Invitation
PU
07/26COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : COPEL Code of Conduct
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 139 M 3 868 M 3 868 M
Net income 2022 2 288 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2022 7 914 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 7,96%
Capitalization 18 991 M 3 648 M 3 648 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 104
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,11 BRL
Average target price 8,07 BRL
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL10.40%3 668
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.34%177 302
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.32%86 683
SOUTHERN COMPANY16.24%84 742
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.9.02%71 304
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.80%68 994