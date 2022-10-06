Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-06 pm EDT
6.660 BRL   +0.15%
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Webcast Invitation - Copel acquires Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)
PU
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Summary of the 218th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
05:32pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Acquisition of Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 218th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

10/06/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND EIGHTEENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Meeting held via video conferencing. 2. DATE: October 6, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. 3.

PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary. 4. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

  1. after analyzing the documents received, evaluating the financial impacts and risks presented, and taking into consideration the favorable recommendation of the Investments and Innovation Committee, unanimously approved the acquisition of wind projects, under the conditions recorded in the supporting material kept under the Company's private custody.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 218th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Webcast Invitation - Copel acquires Aventura and Sa..
PU
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Summary of the 218th Extraordinary Board of Directo..
PU
05:32pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Acquisition of Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo..
PU
05:32pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Copel acquires Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo..
PU
05:22pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND EIGHTEENTH EXTRAORDI..
PU
05:12pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : MF 02/22 - Copel acquires Aventura and Santa Rosa &..
PU
09/26Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTIETH ORDINARY B..
PU
09/23Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Summary of the 230th Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
09/13Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Annual Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
09/13Companhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : APIMEC 2022 Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 867 M 3 825 M 3 825 M
Net income 2022 1 867 M 359 M 359 M
Net Debt 2022 8 190 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 7,85%
Capitalization 17 855 M 3 437 M 3 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 104
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,65 BRL
Average target price 8,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL3.26%3 416
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.41%160 660
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.22%73 060
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.37%72 392
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.01%60 177
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.16%57 451