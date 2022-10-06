Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 218th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND EIGHTEENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Meeting held via video conferencing. 2. DATE: October 6, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. 3.

PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary. 4. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

after analyzing the documents received, evaluating the financial impacts and risks presented, and taking into consideration the favorable recommendation of the Investments and Innovation Committee, unanimously approved the acquisition of wind projects, under the conditions recorded in the supporting material kept under the Company's private custody.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 218th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary