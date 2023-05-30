Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:43:56 2023-05-30 am EDT
7.690 BRL   -0.13%
09:43aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Summary of the 229th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
06:24aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Potential Public Offering of Shares - Form 6-K
PU
06:07aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : SUMMARY OF THE 229TH EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 229th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

05/30/2023 | 09:43am EDT
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE 229TH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Meeting held with votes cast electronically. 2. DATE: May 26, 2023.

3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTER DISCUSSED AND

RESOLUTION PASSED:

I. After listening to the Statutory Audit Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to approve the provision of guarantee for the 8th Debenture Issue of Copel Distribuição S.A.;

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI (Chair); MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO (Executive Secretary); CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; JORGE EDUARDO MARTINS MORAES; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; MARIA CARMEN WESTERLUND MONTERA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA (Secretary).

This is a free English translation of the minutes of Copel's 229 t h Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 13:42:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
