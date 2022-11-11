Advanced search
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 232th Board of Directors' Meeting

11/11/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SECOND

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Usina Governador Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto - GBM (Foz do Areia). 2. DATE: November 4,

2022 - 10:00 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

  1. analyzed the preliminary version of the Interim Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter of 2022 (consolidated);
  1. interacted with the external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda., on the progress of the works referring to the Interim Financial Statements for the 3rd quarter of 2022;
  1. analyzed the preliminary Budget Proposal for 2023, which will be subject to resolution at the next meeting;

IV. analyzed the Strategic Map proposal for the 2023 Strategic Planning, gave recommendations, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again to be resolved at the next meeting;

  1. analyzed the preview of the Corporate Risk Portfolio aligned with the 2023-2027 Strategic Planning, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again to be resolved at the next meeting;

VI. unanimously approved, after hearing the Sustainable Development Committee, the strategies, indicators, and goals related to the Carbon Neutrality Plan;

VII. unanimously approved, after hearing the Sustainable Development Committee, the ESG goals and indicators;

VIII. unanimously approved, after hearing the Investment and Innovation Committee, the studies and other actions related to the divestment opportunity at the Thermoelectric Plant UEG Araucária S.A. (UEGA); and

IX. unanimously approved, after hearing the Investment and Innovation Committee, the Innovation and Innovation Investment Thesis, the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) model, and the commitment to contribute R$150,000,000.00 (one hundred and fifty million reais) to Fundo de Investimento em Participações Proprietário e Exclusivo.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 232nd Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book No. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
