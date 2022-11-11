Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 232th Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SECOND

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Usina Governador Bento Munhoz da Rocha Netto - GBM (Foz do Areia). 2. DATE: November 4,

2022 - 10:00 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

analyzed the preliminary version of the Interim Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter of 2022 (consolidated);

interacted with the external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda., on the progress of the works referring to the Interim Financial Statements for the 3rd quarter of 2022;

analyzed the preliminary Budget Proposal for 2023, which will be subject to resolution at the next meeting;

IV. analyzed the Strategic Map proposal for the 2023 Strategic Planning, gave recommendations, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again to be resolved at the next meeting;

analyzed the preview of the Corporate Risk Portfolio aligned with the 2023-2027 Strategic Planning, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again to be resolved at the next meeting;

VI. unanimously approved, after hearing the Sustainable Development Committee, the strategies, indicators, and goals related to the Carbon Neutrality Plan;

VII. unanimously approved, after hearing the Sustainable Development Committee, the ESG goals and indicators;

VIII. unanimously approved, after hearing the Investment and Innovation Committee, the studies and other actions related to the divestment opportunity at the Thermoelectric Plant UEG Araucária S.A. (UEGA); and

IX. unanimously approved, after hearing the Investment and Innovation Committee, the Innovation and Innovation Investment Thesis, the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) model, and the commitment to contribute R$150,000,000.00 (one hundred and fifty million reais) to Fundo de Investimento em Participações Proprietário e Exclusivo.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 232nd Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book No. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary