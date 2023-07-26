COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Meeting held with votes cast electronically. 2. DATE: July 25, 2023 - 8h00AM. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN:

The Board of Directors:

resolved, by majority vote, with the contrary vote of Board Member Jacildo Lara Martins and the abstentions of Board Members Fausto Augusto de Souza and Geraldo Corrêa de Lyra Junior: i) to approve the main terms and conditions of the public offering of shares of the Company; ii) to approve the release of the Preliminary Prospectus of the Public Offering of Primary and Secondary Distribution of Common Shares of the Company; iii) to ratify the regular management acts hitherto practiced by the Company's management in relation to the Offering; and iv) to authorize the Company's officers to practice all regular management acts that may be necessary to conduct the Offering;

unanimously resolved to approve the conclusion of the process of obtaining waivers; and

unanimously resolved, exceptionally, that the summary of this meeting be made public on July 26, 2023, before the opening of the market.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI (Chair); MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO (Secretary); CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; FERNANDO TADEU PEREZ; GERALDO CORRÊA DE LYRA JUNIOR; JACILDO LARA MARTINS; LUCIA MARIA MARTINS CASASANTA; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA (Secretary).

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 235th Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors drawn up in Company's Book No. 13.

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary