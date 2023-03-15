Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:32:05 2023-03-15 am EDT
6.880 BRL    0.00%
10:30aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Summary of the 236th Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
10:30aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SIXTH ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
02/16Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 236th Board of Directors' Meeting

03/15/2023 | 10:30am EDT
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SIXTH

ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. PLACE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná,

with attendance of the Board members via video conferencing . 2. DATE: March 14, 2023 -

8:30 a .m . 3 . PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA, Secretar y . 4 . MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:

The Board of Directors:

  1. unanimously resolved to forward, to the General Shareholders' Meeting, the proposal to establish the maximum and global financial limit for the Indemnification Agreement, in the amount of R$25,000,000.00 (twenty-five million reais), for the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, recommending its approval;
  1. received and analyzed the preliminary version of the Annual Management Report, the Balance Sheet, and the other Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2022, and noted that the matters will be once again analyzed and resolved on,
  1. analyzed the preliminary version of the Executive Board's Proposal for the Allocation of Net Income for the
    Fiscal Year 2022 and Payment of Profit Sharing Related to the Integration of Capital and Work and Incentive to Productivity, and noted that it will be once again analyzed and resolved on;

IV. analyzed and discussed the technical projection study of realization of deferred taxes, and noted that the matter will be once again analyzed and resolved on;

  1. received and analyzed information related to the disclosure of estimates and judgments made during the preparation of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022;

VI. analyzed and discussed the accounting practices used by the Company;

VII. analyzed and discussed the Company's procedure relating to the new accounting standards and their effects on the 2022 Financial Statements;

VIII. received a report on the works of the Company's internal controls and discussed the information;

IX. interacted with the external auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda. on the work related to the 2022 Financial Statements and Internal Controls;

  1. analyzed and discussed preliminary information on Risk Factors for the 20-F Form; and presented its recommendations;

XI. unanimously approved the amendment of the Equity Interests Policy;

XII. unanimously approved the guidelines, indicators and metrics for the "Performance-Based Award - PPD" Program, cycle of 2023;

XIII. received a report from the Corporate Transformation Committee and discussed the matters presented; XIV. received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee and discussed the issues presented;

XV. received reports from the Investment and Innovation Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee, and discussed the presented topics;

XVI. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on several corporate subjects and discussed the matters; and

XVII. held an Executive Session.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 236 t h Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no . 13 .

VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:29:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
