Copel acquires Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo

Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)

Copel (NYSE: ELP; B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11 and Latibex: XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU) is pleased to invite you to join its Webcast, opportunity in which the clarifications about the transaction will be presented.

07 October 07, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. BRT Access Link

Webcast with simultaneous translation.

We ask to connect 15 minutes in advance.