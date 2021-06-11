Log in
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Fitch upgrades Copel's National Rating to ‘AAA(bra)' (Form 6-K)

06/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Fitch upgrades Copel's National Rating to 'AAA(bra)'

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares and stock deposit certificates (UNITs) listed on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on the NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') raised from 'AA+(bra)' to 'AAA(bra)' the National Long-Term Rating of Copel, of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Copel Geração e Transmissão ('Copel GeT') and Copel Distribuição ('Copel Dis') and their respective debenture issues. At the same time, the outlook on the corporate ratings was revised to stable. The 'AAA (bra)' credit rating is the highest possible on Fitch's scale and the highest rating in Copel's history.

The rating upgrade considers the consistent improvement in the Copel group's operating performance and the expectation of maintaining its strong financial profile, with adjusted net financial leverage of less than 2.5 times, as well as the group's credit profile, which benefits from its performance as an integrated company, with important assets in the generation, transmission and distribution of energy, which contribute to the dilution of potential operational and regulatory risks within a sector that presents low to moderate risk.

Some of the key points highlighted by Fitch are:

Manageable Hydrological Risk: Fitch notes that Copel GeT is prepared for increased hydrological risk;

Efficiency Gains in Distribution: the profitability of operations has been consistently increasing, as measured by the ratio between EBITDA and the remunerated asset base;

Recomposition of the Generation Asset Base: the acquisition of the Vilas Wind Complex should increase the group's EBITDA from 2022 and reduce, in part, the exposure to hydrological risk.

The Company emphasizes that the upgrade of the credit score and the achievement of the maximum rating score is another relevant achievement in the Company's strategic agenda and adds to recent advances in Governance, such as the creation of the investment and innovation committee, the development committee sustainable, the increased representation of minority shareholders on the Board of Directors, the UNITS Program, the New Dividend Policy and the Investment Policy.

Curitiba, June 10, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
