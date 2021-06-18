Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Form 6-K)

06/18/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), the NYSE (ELPVY) and the LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPU, XCOPO), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Copel Geração e Transmissão S/A, paid, on June 15, 2021, ordinary amortization of principal and interest to the holders of outstanding debentures of the 1st Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares , unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset

Outstanding

Debentures

Event Unit price
Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A 1st Single CUTI11 360.000 Amortization R$ 22.11452381
Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A 1st Single CUTI11 360.000 Interest R$ 28.77520088

Curitiba, June 17, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
06:13aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Form 6-K)
PU
06/17COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FIFHTEENTH..
PU
06/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Anticipation of the Start of Commercial O..
PU
06/11COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Fitch upgrades Copel's National Rating to..
PU
06/08COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Disclosure of Disposal of Relevant Shareh..
PU
06/08COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Disclosure of Disposal of Relevant Shareh..
PU
06/03COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : TPP Araucária – CVU Homologation (F..
PU
05/26COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : BTG Pactual CEO Conference Brasil 2021
PU
05/21COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Clarification on CVM/B3 queries (Form 6-K..
PU
05/20COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 561 M 3 295 M 3 295 M
Net income 2021 3 198 M 636 M 636 M
Net Debt 2021 7 235 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 16 896 M 3 366 M 3 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 789
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,45 BRL
Last Close Price 6,24 BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-16.73%3 366
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.33%146 285
ENEL S.P.A.-2.38%97 832
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.52%81 632
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.86%78 783
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.52%67 064