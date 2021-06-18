Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Form 6-K)

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), the NYSE (ELPVY) and the LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPU, XCOPO), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Copel Geração e Transmissão S/A, paid, on June 15, 2021, ordinary amortization of principal and interest to the holders of outstanding debentures of the 1st Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares , unsecured, as follows:
|
Issuing Company
|
Issuance
|
Series
|
Asset
|
Outstanding
Debentures
|
Event
|
Unit price
|
Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A
|
1st
|
Single
|
CUTI11
|
360.000
|
Amortization
|
R$ 22.11452381
|
Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A
|
1st
|
Single
|
CUTI11
|
360.000
|
Interest
|
R$ 28.77520088
Curitiba, June 17, 2021.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
