Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Form 6-K)

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ('Company'), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), the NYSE (ELPVY) and the LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPU, XCOPO), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Copel Geração e Transmissão S/A, paid, on June 15, 2021, ordinary amortization of principal and interest to the holders of outstanding debentures of the 1st Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares , unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Debentures Event Unit price Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A 1st Single CUTI11 360.000 Amortization R$ 22.11452381 Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos S/A 1st Single CUTI11 360.000 Interest R$ 28.77520088

Curitiba, June 17, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer