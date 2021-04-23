Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment

04/23/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No. 1431-1

US SEC Registration (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common/ No. 20441B407 - Preferred Class B

LATIBEX Registration No. 29922 - Preferred Class B

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Telecomunicações S.A. paid, on April 15, 2021, interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures referring to the 1st Issue of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company

Issuance

Series

Asset

Outstanding

Event

Unit price

Debentures

Copel Telecomunicações S/A

1st

Unique

CTEL11

16,000

Interest

R$ 470.85419660

Curitiba, April 23, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
05:54pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
04/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Disclosure of Disposal of Relevant Shareh..
PU
04/19COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to the Market 14-21
PU
04/19COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Informação Prestada às Bolsas Estrangeira..
PU
04/13COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 13/21 - Lot E of AUCTION 05/2015 Aneel..
PU
04/08COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Related-Party Transaction - 02/21
PU
04/07COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Bradesco BBI 7th Brazil Investmente Forum
PU
04/05COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Call Notice – 2nd Issue CTE
PU
04/01COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/01COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 427 M 2 817 M 2 817 M
Net income 2021 2 958 M 540 M 540 M
Net Debt 2021 6 247 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,33x
Yield 2021 8,05%
Capitalization 17 387 M 3 159 M 3 175 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 832
Free-Float 4,49%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,55 BRL
Last Close Price 6,46 BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-13.80%3 159
NEXTERA ENERGY1.52%153 620
ENEL S.P.A.5.34%106 458
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.04%88 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.31%76 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.00%68 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ