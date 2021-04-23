Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Telecomunicações S.A. paid, on April 15, 2021, interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures referring to the 1st Issue of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Copel Telecomunicações S/A 1st Unique CTEL11 16,000 Interest R$ 470.85419660

Curitiba, April 23, 2021.

