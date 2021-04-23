Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registration No. 1431-1
US SEC Registration (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common/ No. 20441B407 - Preferred Class B
LATIBEX Registration No. 29922 - Preferred Class B
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Telecomunicações S.A. paid, on April 15, 2021, interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures referring to the 1st Issue of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:
|
Issuing Company
|
Issuance
|
Series
|
Asset
|
Outstanding
|
Event
|
Unit price
|
Debentures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copel Telecomunicações S/A
|
1st
|
Unique
|
CTEL11
|
16,000
|
Interest
|
R$ 470.85419660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Curitiba, April 23, 2021.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
