Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registration No. 1431-1
US SEC Registration (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common/ No. 20441B407 - Preferred Class B
LATIBEX Registration No. 29922 - Preferred Class B
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), the NYSE (ELPVY) and the LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPU, XCOPO), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that paid, on June 14, 2021, interest to the holders of outstanding debentures of the 8th Issue of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:
|
Issuing Company
|
Issuance
|
Series
|
Asset
|
Outstanding
|
Event
|
Unit price
|
Debentures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companhia Paranaense de Energia
|
8th
|
Single
|
CPLE18
|
500.000
|
Interest
|
R$ 12.43045000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Curitiba, June 17, 2021.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:18:02 UTC.