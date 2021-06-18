Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No. 1431-1

US SEC Registration (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common/ No. 20441B407 - Preferred Class B

LATIBEX Registration No. 29922 - Preferred Class B

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), the NYSE (ELPVY) and the LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPU, XCOPO), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that paid, on June 14, 2021, interest to the holders of outstanding debentures of the 8th Issue of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Companhia Paranaense de Energia 8th Single CPLE18 500.000 Interest R$ 12.43045000

Curitiba, June 17, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer