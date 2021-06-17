Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FIFHTEENTH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING (Form 6-K)

SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND FIFHTEENTH

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, with the presence of the Board members via video conferencing. 2. DATE: 06.16.2021 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS:

The Board of Directors:

I. received information and discussed the matter related to the Company's financial scenario and budget execution;

II. resolved, by unanimity, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, to approve the granting of a guarantee for the 6th Issue of Debentures of Copel Distribuição S.A. under the terms discussed at the meeting and recorded in the supplementary material held in the Company's custody. The Board members or their representatives were also authorized to execute all documents and any amendments thereto, and ratified all acts already performed by the Company, represented by its officers and/or representatives, related to these resolutions;

III. unanimously resolved to authorize the calling of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, on a date to be defined, given the resignation of the member of the Nominations and Evaluation Committee - Ana Silvia Corso Matte;

IV. unanimously approved the election of Andriei José Beber, Leila Abraham Loria, and Marco Antonio Bologna as members of the Minorities Committee. The Board also elected Leila Abraham Loria as Chair of the Committee;

V. unanimously decided to approve the Internal Regulations of the Minorities Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee;

VI. received a biannual report on the Strategic Risk Portfolio, discussed the topics covered, and presented its recommendations;

VII. received an update on the procedures for closing the divestiture of Copel Telecomunicações S.A;

VIII. received information and discussed business opportunities in solar photovoltaic generation;

IX. evaluated and discussed the results of the Annual Performance Evaluation of Statutory Bodies' Members - 2020 Cycle;

X. saw the presentation delivered by an expert on 'Macroeconomy';

XI. received information and discussed the subject related to the impacts of the water crisis on the electric sector and on Copel;

XII. received a report from the Company's Statutory Audit Committee on various matters and discussed the topics;

XIII. received a report from the Investment and Innovation Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee and discussed the matters presented;

XIV. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects and discussed the matters.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTONIO BOLOGNA and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 215th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in Company's Book no. 12.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOME

Secretary