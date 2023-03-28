Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:59 2023-03-28 pm EDT
6.900 BRL   +1.17%
Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : – COPEL - Form 6-K
PU
02:57pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Notice to Shareholders 03/23 - Announcement 133 of Law No. 6.404_76
PU
03/27Companhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Technical Inspection at Foz do Areia HPP – FDA - Form 6-K
PU
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : – COPEL - Form 6-K

03/28/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 - State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535

CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Administration Document

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the documents referred to in art. 133 of Law No. 6,404 of 12.15.1976, for the year ended 12.31.2022 are presently available at the Finance and Investor Relations Department, located at Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158, Bloco A, in this capital.

Curitiba, March 21, 2023

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email

acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 20:06:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 22 819 M 4 414 M 4 414 M
Net income 2023 2 103 M 407 M 407 M
Net Debt 2023 9 777 M 1 891 M 1 891 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 6,67%
Capitalization 17 978 M 3 477 M 3 477 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 44,4%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-15.04%3 432
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.76%149 937
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.33%76 954
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.95%74 307
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.37%72 973
ENEL S.P.A.8.63%59 852
