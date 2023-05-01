Advanced search
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
05:51:40 2023-04-28 pm EDT
8.020 BRL   +1.01%
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : – COPEL - Form 6-K

05/01/2023 | 06:20am EDT
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 - State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535

CVM Registration 1431-1

B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)

NYSE (ELP)

LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the 68th Ordinary General Meeting, held on this date, in compliance with the Dividend Policy, approved on January 20, 2021, approved the distribution of earnings according to the following information:

(a) payment on 06.30.2023, of dividends distributed based on the uncapitalized profit retention reserve balance of previous years, in the form of Interest on Equity - JCP, declared and approved at the 205th Extraordinary General Meeting of 11.21.2022.
JCP
Payday 06.30.2023
Gross total amount 370,000,000.00
Amount per common share - ON 0.12737536
Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA 0.14011292
Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB 0.14011292
Amount per UNIT 0.68782704
Record date 11.21.2022
Ex-dividend date 11.22.2022
Taxation pursuant to Law 9,249/95 (1) 15.00%

(1) Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent through the contact information shown below.

(b) payment on 06.30.2023, of the complementary dividend to reach the minimum dividend to holders of class "A" preferred shares, declared and approved at the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of 04.28.2023.

DIVIDENDS
Payday 30.06.2023
Gross total amount 257,848.48
Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA 0.08243238
Record date 28.04.2023
Ex-dividend date 01.05.2023

PAYMENT FORM:

The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data.

Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.

SHAREHOLDER SERVICE:

Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Bradesco S.A

Shares and Custody Department

Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º floor, Vila Yara Osasco, SP, CEP: 06029900

Phone: 0800-7011616

E-mail: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Depositary bank abroad: The Bank of New York Mellon

101 Barclay Street, 22th Floor

New York - NY - 10286

Phone: (212) 815-7118

E-mail: cassandra.miranda@bnymellon.com

Curitiba, April 28, 2023

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email

acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
