Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : – COPEL - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 76.483.817/0001-20 - State Registry (NIRE) 41300036535
CVM Registration 1431-1
B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11)
NYSE (ELP)
LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, hereby informs its shareholders that the 68th Ordinary General Meeting, held on this date, in compliance with the Dividend Policy, approved on January 20, 2021, approved the distribution of earnings according to the following information:
|
(a)
|
payment on 06.30.2023, of dividends distributed based on the uncapitalized profit retention reserve balance of previous years, in the form of Interest on Equity - JCP, declared and approved at the 205th Extraordinary General Meeting of 11.21.2022.
|
|
JCP
|
Payday
|
06.30.2023
|
Gross total amount
|
370,000,000.00
|
Amount per common share - ON
|
0.12737536
|
Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA
|
0.14011292
|
Amount per class "B" preferred share - PNB
|
0.14011292
|
Amount per UNIT
|
0.68782704
|
Record date
|
11.21.2022
|
Ex-dividend date
|
11.22.2022
|
Taxation pursuant to Law 9,249/95 (1)
|
15.00%
(1) Legal entities that are EXEMPT from withholding income tax under the Brazilian legislation must prove so by contacting the bookkeeping agent through the contact information shown below.
(b) payment on 06.30.2023, of the complementary dividend to reach the minimum dividend to holders of class "A" preferred shares, declared and approved at the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of 04.28.2023.
|
|
DIVIDENDS
|
Payday
|
30.06.2023
|
Gross total amount
|
257,848.48
|
Amount per class "A" preferred share - PNA
|
0.08243238
|
Record date
|
28.04.2023
|
Ex-dividend date
|
01.05.2023
PAYMENT FORM:
The payments will be made to the checking accounts informed by the shareholders in their registration data.
Therefore, they must keep their bank details up to date with their custodian agents.
SHAREHOLDER SERVICE:
Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Bradesco S.A
Shares and Custody Department
Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º floor, Vila Yara Osasco, SP, CEP: 06029900
Phone: 0800-7011616
E-mail: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br
Depositary bank abroad: The Bank of New York Mellon
101 Barclay Street, 22th Floor
New York - NY - 10286
Phone: (212) 815-7118
E-mail: cassandra.miranda@bnymellon.com
Curitiba, April 28, 2023
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For more information, please get in touch with the Company by email
acionistas@copel.com or call to 0800-412772