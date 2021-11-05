Copel has 509 Voluntary Adhesions in the Termination Program - Form 6-K

Copel has 509 Voluntary Adhesions

in the Termination Program

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares listed on B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), following the notice to the market 32/21, it informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has completed the Voluntary Termination Program ("VTP" or "Program"), launched on August 18, 2021.

The aforementioned Program contemplated three phases, initially including employees of Copel Telecom, which was sold in August 2021, extending to the other employees of the Company as of the second phase, with a total voluntary adhesion of 509 employees, who will leave as of February of 2022.

The total estimated cost of indemnities is R$134.5 million, to be recognized in fiscal year 2021, with an estimated annual savings of R$151.5 million.

This result represents another step in the Company's commitment to implementing the strategic plan, with increased productivity and efficiency and acceleration of the digital transformation.

Curitiba, November 04, 2021.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011