� for the Appointment and Evaluation Committee, for the term of office of the 2021 - 2023 period: elected by a majority vote, Marcos Leandro Pereira, Robson Augusto Pascoalini and Ana Silvia Corso Matte.

� approved, by a majority vote, the overall annual limit of the compensation of Management, Fiscal Council members and members of the Statutory Committees, of up to thirteen million, two thousand, five hundred and twenty-eight reais and twenty-seven centavos (R$13,002,528.27) for the 2021 fiscal year.

SIGNATURES: MARCELO LUIZ CURADO - Representative of the Paraná State and Chairman of the General Meeting; MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman of the Board of Directors; DEMETRIUS NICHELE MACEI - Chairman of the Fiscal Council; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - CEO of Copel and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary. The signatures of the shareholders present were omitted as per authorization recorded in the minutes of the Meeting.

The full text of the Minutes of the 66th Annual Shareholders' Meeting was drawn up on pages 71 to 84 of book 12 of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel. --------------------------------------

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary