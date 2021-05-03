Log in
    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
For the Appointment and Evaluation Committee, for the term of office of the 2021 - 2023 period: elected by a majority vote, Marcos Leandro Pereira, Robson Augusto Pascoalini and Ana Silvia Corso Matte

05/03/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
� for the Appointment and Evaluation Committee, for the term of office of the 2021 - 2023 period: elected by a majority vote, Marcos Leandro Pereira, Robson Augusto Pascoalini and Ana Silvia Corso Matte.

approved, by a majority vote, the overall annual limit of the compensation of Management, Fiscal Council members and members of the Statutory Committees, of up to thirteen million, two thousand, five hundred and twenty-eight reais and twenty-seven centavos (R$13,002,528.27) for the 2021 fiscal year.

SIGNATURES: MARCELO LUIZ CURADO - Representative of the Paraná State and Chairman of the General Meeting; MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman of the Board of Directors; DEMETRIUS NICHELE MACEI - Chairman of the Fiscal Council; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - CEO of Copel and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary. The signatures of the shareholders present were omitted as per authorization recorded in the minutes of the Meeting.

The full text of the Minutes of the 66th Annual Shareholders' Meeting was drawn up on pages 71 to 84 of book 12 of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel. --------------------------------------

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 19:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 427 M 2 851 M 2 851 M
Net income 2021 3 087 M 571 M 571 M
Net Debt 2021 6 247 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
Yield 2021 8,31%
Capitalization 16 329 M 3 026 M 3 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 832
Free-Float 4,49%
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,00 BRL
Last Close Price 6,26 BRL
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Vicente Loiácono Neto Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-16.47%3 007
NEXTERA ENERGY0.64%152 032
ENEL S.P.A.0.77%101 072
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.91%85 578
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.97%77 452
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.60%70 050
