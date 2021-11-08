Log in
SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTIETH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

11/08/2021 | 01:38pm EST
SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTIETH

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua José Izidoro Biazetto, 158 - Bloco A - Curitiba, PR, with the presence of the Board members via video conferencing. 2. DATE: November 5, 2021 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI, Chair; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES, Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS:

The Board of Directors:

I. reviewed and discussed the preliminary version of the Interim Financial Information for the third quarter of 2021 (Consolidated) and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again and resolved at the next meeting;
II. was informed and discussed the progress of the works of the external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes, on the Interim Financial Information for the third quarter of 2021;
III. unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the terms of the Related-Party Transaction and Conflict of Interest Policy - NPC 0106, the loan agreement in the form of checking account between Copel (Holding Company) and Copel Distribuição S.A., under the proposed conditions and respecting the market's commutation aspects. This resolution is contingent upon the consent of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL);
IV. was informed about the preliminary proposal for the 2022 budget, which will be subject to resolution at the next meeting;
V. analyzed the preview of the Corporate Risk Portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2021, together with the joint review of risks related to the Company's Strategic Planning for 2022 - 2026, and recorded that the matter will be analyzed once again and resolved at the next meeting;
VI. was informed and discussed information related to the indicators and goals of the 2022-2026 Strategic Planning, and presented its recommendations. The matter will be analyzed once again at the next meeting;
VII. received updated information and discussed the cybersecurity actions implemented at the Company;
VIII. was informed about the indicators of the Investor Relations area, discussed the matters presented and requested that the matter be discussed every quarter;
IX. unanimously authorized the proposal to amend article 5 of the Bylaws of Copel (Holding Company), supplementing the proposal already submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (AGE) to be held on November 26, 2021, to reflect what has already been resolved by this Board;
X. received a report from the Company's Statutory Audit Committee on several matters and discussed the matters presented;
XI. received a report from the Investment and Innovation Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee and discussed the matters presented; and
XII. received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects and discussed the matters.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chair; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ANDRIEI JOSÉ BEBER; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; FAUSTO AUGUSTO DE SOUZA; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; MARCO ANTÔNIO BOLOGNA; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

This is a free English translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 220th Ordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in the Company's Book No. 12.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
