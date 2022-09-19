Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-19 pm EDT
13.63 BRL   +4.05%
04:32pBrazil's Usiminas plans petition against decision allowing CSN to remain as shareholder- sources
RE
09/07Holcim Closes $1 Billion Sale Of Brazilian Business To Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
MT
09/07Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional completed the acquisition of Brazil Buisiness Of Holcim from Holcim Ltd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil's Usiminas plans petition against decision allowing CSN to remain as shareholder- sources

09/19/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas plans to file a petition with antitrust watchdog CADE against a recent decision allowing its rival Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) to hold a stake higher than 5% in the company.

CSN had been mandated by CADE in 2014 to sell the 17% stake it owned then in Usiminas within five years. In 2019, CSN got an extension of three more years to complete the sale.

As the second deadline approached in 2022, CSN once again asked for a waiver, and this time CADE superintendent Alexandre Barreto decided there was no more need of selling the stake, as long as CSN does not vote in shareholders assemblies.

CSN has sold part of the stake over the years and currently holds 12.9% of Usiminas capital, according to B3 data. CSN owns 15.1% of Usiminas' common shares and 10% of preferred capital.

Usiminas plans to file a petition with CADE against the decision, alleging a decision by the superintendent alone could not reverse a former decision voted by all CADE councilors, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The company also plans to allege that over the years, CSN has not acted as a passive investor and that CADE decisions have given excessive time to CSN to divest, the people added, asking for anonymity because are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

CSN did not immediately comment on the matter. CADE and Usiminas declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 4.05% 13.63 Delayed Quote.-47.58%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 5.23% 8.05 Delayed Quote.-49.54%
All news about COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
04:32pBrazil's Usiminas plans petition against decision allowing CSN to remain as shareholder..
RE
09/07Holcim Closes $1 Billion Sale Of Brazilian Business To Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
MT
09/07Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional completed the acquisition of Brazil Buisiness Of Holcim ..
CI
09/06COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Material Fact - Closing LafargeHolcim Brasil
PU
08/26BofA Securities Downgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Underperform From Neutral
MT
08/18COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : LafargeHolcim's Aquisition Approval
PU
08/18COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - 2° Issuance of CSN Cimentos' D..
PU
08/18COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL - Form 6-K
PU
08/17COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - LafargeHolcim's Aquisition App..
PU
08/17COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Material Fact - Metalgráfica Incorporation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 430 M 8 915 M 8 915 M
Net income 2022 6 546 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net Debt 2022 17 750 M 3 408 M 3 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,82x
Yield 2022 8,68%
Capitalization 17 372 M 3 336 M 3 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 24 687
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,10 BRL
Average target price 25,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 94,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-47.58%3 290
NUCOR2.57%30 675
ARCELORMITTAL-21.12%18 836
TATA STEEL LIMITED-7.20%16 249
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION18.50%14 336
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.20.86%13 699