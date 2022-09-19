Brazil's Usiminas plans petition against decision allowing CSN to remain as shareholder- sources

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
plans to file a petition with antitrust watchdog CADE
against a recent decision allowing its rival Companhia
Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) to hold a stake higher than 5% in the
company.
CSN had been mandated by CADE in 2014 to sell the 17% stake
it owned then in Usiminas within five years. In 2019, CSN got an
extension of three more years to complete the sale.
As the second deadline approached in 2022, CSN once again
asked for a waiver, and this time CADE superintendent Alexandre
Barreto decided there was no more need of selling the stake, as
long as CSN does not vote in shareholders assemblies.
CSN has sold part of the stake over the years and currently
holds 12.9% of Usiminas capital, according to B3 data. CSN owns
15.1% of Usiminas' common shares and 10% of preferred capital.
Usiminas plans to file a petition with CADE against the
decision, alleging a decision by the superintendent alone could
not reverse a former decision voted by all CADE councilors,
according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
The company also plans to allege that over the years, CSN
has not acted as a passive investor and that CADE decisions have
given excessive time to CSN to divest, the people added, asking
for anonymity because are not authorized to discuss the matter
publicly.
CSN did not immediately comment on the matter. CADE and
Usiminas declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer
Editing by Marguerita Choy)