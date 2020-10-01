Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

CSN announces its 3Q20 earnings release schedule
São Paulo, Brazil, October 01st, 2020 - CSN [B3: CSNA3, NYSE: SID], company that combines steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses, informs its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule.
3Q20 Earnings Release
Thursday, October 15th, 2020 - after trading hours.
Conference Calls
(in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
October 16th, 2020
|
October 16th, 2020
|
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
Phone: +1 929 378-3440 / +1 516 300-1066
|
Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971
|
Code: CSN
|
Code: CSN
|
Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999
|
Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999
|
Replay Code: 35890687
|
Replay code: 73208564
|
Webcast: click here
|
Webcast: click here
|
|
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website http://ri.csn.com.br/en/. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Investor Relations Executive Officer Phone: (11) 3049-7585 invrel@csn.com.br http://ri.csn.com.br/en/
About CSN
CSN is a highly integrated company, with steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a diversified range of high value-added steel products. Thanks to its integrated production system and exemplary management, CSN's production costs are among the lowest in the global steel sector.
