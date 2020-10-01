Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

CSN announces its 3Q20 earnings release schedule

São Paulo, Brazil, October 01st, 2020 - CSN [B3: CSNA3, NYSE: SID], company that combines steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses, informs its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule.

3Q20 Earnings Release

Thursday, October 15th, 2020 - after trading hours.

Conference Calls

(in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)

English Portuguese October 16th, 2020 October 16th, 2020 10:00 a.m. (US EDT) 10:00 a.m. (US EDT) 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) Phone: +1 929 378-3440 / +1 516 300-1066 Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971 Code: CSN Code: CSN Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999 Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999 Replay Code: 35890687 Replay code: 73208564 Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website http://ri.csn.com.br/en/. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Investor Relations Executive Officer Phone: (11) 3049-7585 invrel@csn.com.br http://ri.csn.com.br/en/

About CSN

CSN is a highly integrated company, with steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a diversified range of high value-added steel products. Thanks to its integrated production system and exemplary management, CSN's production costs are among the lowest in the global steel sector.