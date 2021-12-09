Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Annual Calendar of Corporate Events

Financials BRL USD Sales 2021 49 297 M 8 831 M 8 831 M Net income 2021 14 784 M 2 648 M 2 648 M Net Debt 2021 11 706 M 2 097 M 2 097 M P/E ratio 2021 2,08x Yield 2021 10,5% Capitalization 33 261 M 6 013 M 5 958 M EV / Sales 2021 0,91x EV / Sales 2022 1,08x Nbr of Employees 23 196 Free-Float 47,2% Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 24,10 BRL Average target price 38,05 BRL Spread / Average Target 57,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL -24.33% 6 013 NUCOR CORPORATION 112.09% 32 241 ARCELORMITTAL 38.98% 28 119 TATA STEEL LIMITED 82.32% 19 002 POSCO 6.62% 18 698 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 41.27% 15 175