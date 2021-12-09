Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Annual Calendar of Corporate Events

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Social Name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL
Investor Relations Manager, equivalent or contact position
Pedro Gomes de Souza invrel@csn.com.br / (11) 30497501
Reference date: 2022
Scheduled dates for the disclosure of periodic and possible information
Complete Annual Financial Statements and Standardized Financial Statements- SFS for
03/09/2022
the fiscal year ended 12/31/2021
Reference Form for the current financial year
05/27/2022
Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code - Publicly Held Companies
07/29/2022
Quarterly Information - ITR
For the 1st quarter
05/04/2022
For the 2nd quarter
08/03/2022
For the 3rd quarter
10/26/2022
Ordinary General Meeting
Sending the Management Proposal
03/29/2022
Submission of the Call Notice
03/29/2022
Holding of the Ordinary General Meeting (Submission of the summary of the main
04/29/2022
resolutions or minutes of the Meeting)
