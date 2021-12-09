Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

(CSNA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Annual Calendar of Corporate Events

12/09/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Social Name: CIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL

Investor Relations Manager, equivalent or contact position

Pedro Gomes de Souza invrel@csn.com.br / (11) 30497501

Reference date: 2022

Scheduled dates for the disclosure of periodic and possible information

Complete Annual Financial Statements and Standardized Financial Statements- SFS for

03/09/2022

the fiscal year ended 12/31/2021

Reference Form for the current financial year

05/27/2022

Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code - Publicly Held Companies

07/29/2022

Quarterly Information - ITR

For the 1st quarter

05/04/2022

For the 2nd quarter

08/03/2022

For the 3rd quarter

10/26/2022

Ordinary General Meeting

Sending the Management Proposal

03/29/2022

Submission of the Call Notice

03/29/2022

Holding of the Ordinary General Meeting (Submission of the summary of the main

04/29/2022

resolutions or minutes of the Meeting)

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 20:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
03:02pCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Annual Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
12/08COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Fato Relevante - Novas Projeções - CSN DAY 2021
PU
12/06COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
12/06Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional announces an Equity Buyback for 30,000,000 shares.
CI
12/06Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
12/06Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional's Equity Buyback announced on June 22, 2021, has expired..
CI
11/24COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Material Fact - Acquisition of Metalgráfica Iguaçu S.A.
PU
11/24Brazil's CSN to acquire metal-can maker Metalgráfica
RE
11/24Companhia Sider?rgica Nacional signed contract to acquire Metalgr?fica Igua?u S.A..
CI
11/05Companhia Sider?rgica Nacional Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 49 297 M 8 831 M 8 831 M
Net income 2021 14 784 M 2 648 M 2 648 M
Net Debt 2021 11 706 M 2 097 M 2 097 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,08x
Yield 2021 10,5%
Capitalization 33 261 M 6 013 M 5 958 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 23 196
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 24,10 BRL
Average target price 38,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL-24.33%6 013
NUCOR CORPORATION112.09%32 241
ARCELORMITTAL38.98%28 119
TATA STEEL LIMITED82.32%19 002
POSCO6.62%18 698
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.27%15 175