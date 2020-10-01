Log in
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : CSN announces its 3Q20 earnings release schedule

10/01/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

CSN announces its 3Q20 earnings release schedule

São Paulo, Brazil, October 01st, 2020 -CSN [B3: CSNA3, NYSE: SID], company that combines steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses, informs its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule.

3Q20 Earnings Release
Thursday, October 15th, 2020 - after trading hours.

Conference Calls
(in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)

English
October 16th, 2020
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +1 929 378-3440 / +1 516 300-1066
Code: CSN
Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay Code: 35890687
Webcast: click here 		Portuguese
October 16th, 2020
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971
Code: CSN
Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay code: 73208564
Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website http://ri.csn.com.br/en/. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Investor Relations Executive Officer
Phone: (11) 3049-7585
invrel@csn.com.br
http://ri.csn.com.br/en/

About CSN
CSN is a highly integrated company, with steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a diversified range of high value-added steel products. Thanks to its integrated production system and exemplary management, CSN's production costs are among the lowest in the global steel sector.

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:44:04 UTC
