Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Material Fact - CSN Mineração S.A. First Filing

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL (the "Company"), in furtherance of the material fact notice disclosed on August 25, 2020, informs the market that the Company's subsidiary, CSN Mineração S.A. ("CMIN"), has filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") a registration request for a primary and secondary offering of its common shares in Brazil, pursuant to Brazilian Law No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, and CVM Instruction No. 400, dated December 29, 2003, as amended. Meetings of the Company's board of directors and shareholders approved the offering on October 15, 2020 and the Company is considering whether to participate in the secondary offering.

The offering is subject to, among other factors, Brazilian and international market conditions, registration approval by the CVM and listing approval by the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

The Company will keep the market informed of any relevant developments.

The offering has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws, and CMIN's common shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless pursuant to a registration statement or in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This material fact notice is disclosed for informative purposes only and shall not, in any circumstances, be construed as an investment recommendation. This material fact notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's or CMIN's securities, including CMIN's common shares, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

São Paulo, October 19, 2020

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer