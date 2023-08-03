2Q23 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

August 03, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong commercial activity in all segments, highlighting the all-timerecord

on the volume sold in mining and the 12% growth in cement sales, even in

a slower market.

Adjusted Cash Flow in 2Q23 reached R$ 745 million, as result of the

normalization of working capital.

Despite the increase in leverage due to the distribution of earnings, CSN

remains committed to the agenda of reducing the level of indebtedness

and has already signed new prepayment contracts of iron ore and energy in order to strengthen its cash position.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED MARGIN (R$ mm and %)

30%

28%

27%

24%

20%

3,262

2,714

3,123

3,203

2,263

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. %

ADJUSTED EBITDA EVOLUTION (R$ mm)

(940)

-29.3%

3,203

(200)

(913)

2,263

1

172

-26.8%

-45.1%

+0.7%

∆ 2Q23/1Q23

∆ 2Q23/1Q23

∆ 2Q23/1Q23

1Q23

Steel

Mining

Cement Eliminations/

2Q23

Adjusted

Expenses./ Adjusted

EBITDA

Other

EBITDA

The drop in EBITDA in 2Q23 is a direct consequence of the reduction in ore prices, aggravated by the negative pressure from provisional prices and higher costs in the steel industry.

Source: CSN

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

CAPEX (R$ mm)

991

838

158

81

746

152

352

409

252

348

342

481

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

Steel

Mining

Other

WORKING CAPITAL (R$ mm)

4,3014,486

3,010

2,7443,5482,672

10,564 10,249 9,526

744

382

191

-9,751-9,502-9,570

2Q221Q232Q23

Accounts Receivable Inventory Suppliers Other

Capex totaled R$ 991 million in 2Q23, a performance 33% higher than that seen in 1Q23, with emphasis on repairs of the coke batteries at UPV and advances in mining projects.

Working capital impacted by the reduction in accounts receivable and the sharp reduction in inventories, in line with the increase in the commercial activity seen in the quarter.

Source: CSN

