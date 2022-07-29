Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:41 2022-07-29 pm EDT
14.73 BRL   -0.67%
02:19pBrazil's CSN wins CEEE-G privatization auction for $179 million
RE
02:08pCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : CSN, Shell and Itochu sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on decarbonization
PU
07/28ArcelorMittal Tops Expectations in 2Q Despite Inflationary Pressures
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : CSN, Shell and Itochu sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on decarbonization

07/29/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
CSN, Shell and Itochu sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on decarbonization

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), Shell and Itochu Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") for cooperation on decarbonization. Within the scope of this MoU, teams have been formed. They will proceed with investigations of potential projects, partnerships, and carbon reduction initiatives, in addition to defining areas of possible strategic long-term business collaboration to contribute to achieving its climate and environmental goals.

The bond between CSN, Shell, and Itochu, companies recognized for their commitment to bold decarbonization goals and actions, reinforces the thesis that collaborative action with the participation of agents from different sectors is one of the most effective tools for tackling climate change.

"CSN has been looking at ESG & Decarbonization as strategic levers for business growth and perpetuity. We know that reducing CO2 emissions in the sectors in which we operate is a major challenge, but we are committed to our roadmap and innovation strategy to transform our business. Partnerships like this, with Shell and Itochu, are and will be vital for us to advance towards our goals in the ESG agenda", says Helena Guerra, CSN's Director of Sustainability.

Each of the companies will contribute their expertise related to this cooperation process. Shell, for example, will share its knowledge and experience in global decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions, solution development, partnership structuring, pilots, co-investment opportunities and new commercialization models. One of ITOCHU's key roles will be to introduce potential partners that can provide decarbonization or energy solutions to other parties. CSN will share its knowledge and experience, providing technical know-how, key indicators, priority challenges, and operational information needed in all business segments, with an initial focus on steel and mining.

In the project's first phase, in addition to the roadmap and portfolio of existing initiatives, CSN will share areas of interest and pain points, and opportunities for synergy between the companies will be identified for the definition of workflows. Opportunities can be pursued in the short term (1-2 years), medium term (2-8 years) or long term (over eight years).

The signed MoU aims to identify and evaluate opportunities in the different phases of our Decarbonization Journey, thus focusing on winning initiatives with real chances of impact.

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 18:07:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 727 M 9 212 M 9 212 M
Net income 2022 7 967 M 1 538 M 1 538 M
Net Debt 2022 15 901 M 3 069 M 3 069 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,75x
Yield 2022 7,56%
Capitalization 19 679 M 3 775 M 3 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 687
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,83 BRL
Average target price 26,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Miguel Ethel Sobrinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-41.34%3 775
NUCOR11.55%34 165
ARCELORMITTAL-17.87%19 895
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.15%15 418
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.19.49%13 995
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-11.84%13 829