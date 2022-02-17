Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer nº 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE 35-3.0039609.0

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") (NYSE: SID) informs the market about the result of the Repurchase Offer abroad carried out by CSN Resources SA ("CSN Resources"), a subsidiary of the Company, of the 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes, due in 2026, issued by CSN Resources, in circulation in the international market ("Notes 2026" or the "Notes Outstanding") (144A: 12644VAC2 / US12644VAC28 and Regulation S: L21779AD2 / USL21779AD28). The Repurchase Offer is being carried out under the terms and conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase published on February 3, 2022.

The Repurchase Offer term ended on February 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm New York time. The Offer to Repurchase the 2026 Notes resulted in the receipt of offers to sell the Outstanding Notes in excess of the principal amount that was the subject of the Offer to Repurchase, of US$300,000,000.00.

Thus, on this date, CSN Resources accepted, pro rata, the offers to sell the 2026 Notes up to the limit of the total amount of the principal amount established in the Offer to Purchase and will make on this date the corresponding payment to the holders of notes that validly tendered their 2026 Notes.

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange, the securities described herein, nor shall any offer, purchase or exchange of such securities and any State or jurisdiction in which such offer is unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws applicable to such State or jurisdiction.

The Repurchase Offer was not, and will not be, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM. The Repurchase Offer will not be carried out in Brazil, except in circumstances that do not constitute a public offer under Brazilian legal and regulatory provisions.

São Paulo, February 17, 2022.

