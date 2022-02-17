Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ/ME nº 33.042.730/0001-04
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" ou "Companhia") (NYSE: SID) informa ao mercado o resultado da Oferta de Recompra no exterior realizada pela CSN Resources S.A. ("CSN Resources"), controlada da Companhia, das 7,625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes, com vencimento em 2026, emitidas pela CSN Resources, em circulação no mercado internacional ("Notes 2026" ou as "Notes em Circulação") (144A: 12644VAC2 / US12644VAC28 and Regulation S: L21779AD2 / USL21779AD28). A Oferta de Recompra está sendo realizada nos termos e condições previstos na Offer to Purchase divulgada em 3 de fevereiro de 2022.
O prazo da Oferta de Recompra terminou em 16 de fevereiro de 2022, às 17h00, horário de Nova Iorque. A Oferta de Recompra das Notes 2026 resultou no recebimento de ofertas de venda das Notes em Circulação superior ao montante de principal que era objeto da Oferta de Recompra, de US$300.000.000,00.
Dessa forma, nesta data, a CSN Resources aceitou, pro rata, as ofertas de venda das Notes 2026 até o limite do valor total de montante principal estabelecido na Offer to Purchase, e efetuará nesta data o pagamento correspondente aos titulares de notes que validamente ofertaram suas Notes 2026.
Este comunicado não constitui uma oferta para venda, compra ou troca, ou solicitação de uma oferta de venda, compra ou troca, dos títulos e valores mobiliários aqui descritos, nem deverá ser realizada qualquer oferta, compra ou troca de tais títulos e valores mobiliários em qualquer Estado ou jurisdição em que tal oferta seja considerada ilícita previamente ao registro ou qualificação segundo as leis aplicáveis a títulos e valores mobiliários de tal Estado ou jurisdição.
A Oferta de Recompra não foi, e nem será, registrada na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários
CVM. A Oferta de Recompra não será realizada no Brasil, exceto em circunstâncias que não constituam uma oferta pública segundo as disposições legais e regulamentares brasileiras.
São Paulo, 17 de fevereiro de 2022.
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Diretor Executivo de Finanças e Relações com Investidores
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer nº 33.042.730/0001-04
NIRE 35-3.0039609.0
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") (NYSE: SID) informs the market about the result of the Repurchase Offer abroad carried out by CSN Resources SA ("CSN Resources"), a subsidiary of the Company, of the 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes, due in 2026, issued by CSN Resources, in circulation in the international market ("Notes 2026" or the "Notes Outstanding") (144A: 12644VAC2 / US12644VAC28 and Regulation S: L21779AD2 / USL21779AD28). The Repurchase Offer is being carried out under the terms and conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase published on February 3, 2022.
The Repurchase Offer term ended on February 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm New York time. The Offer to Repurchase the 2026 Notes resulted in the receipt of offers to sell the Outstanding Notes in excess of the principal amount that was the subject of the Offer to Repurchase, of US$300,000,000.00.
Thus, on this date, CSN Resources accepted, pro rata, the offers to sell the 2026 Notes up to the limit of the total amount of the principal amount established in the Offer to Purchase and will make on this date the corresponding payment to the holders of notes that validly tendered their 2026 Notes.
This notice does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange, the securities described herein, nor shall any offer, purchase or exchange of such securities and any State or jurisdiction in which such offer is unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws applicable to such State or jurisdiction.
The Repurchase Offer was not, and will not be, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM. The Repurchase Offer will not be carried out in Brazil, except in circumstances that do not constitute a public offer under Brazilian legal and regulatory provisions.
São Paulo, February 17, 2022.
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations